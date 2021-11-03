CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annette Taddeo, Joe Casello again target water bottling companies with 12.5-cent-per-gallon fee

By Jesse Scheckner
floridapolitics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article'We should not be giving bottling companies our springs' water for free.'. Sen. Anette Taddeo hopes the third time’s the charm for a proposal that would tax bottled water companies tapping Florida springs 12.5 cents per gallon drained. Taddeo and Rep. Joe Casello, both Democrats, again filed twin bills...

#Bottled Water#Water Resources#Clean Water#Water Companies#Bottle Water#Democrats#Sb#Ginnie Springs#Arrowhead#Ozarka#Rock Capital Partners#Metropoulos Co#Bluetriton Brands#Floridians
