The Associated Press

Man who died in motorcycle accident survived ship sinking

 6 days ago

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — One of the two men who survived the deadly sinking of a crab boat in the Gulf of Alaska in 2019 has died in a motorcycle accident in Alaska, local media reported.

Anchorage police on Sunday said they responded to the scene of a motorcycle accident in which it appeared the driver had lost control in a roundabout. They later identified the driver as 36-year-old Jon Lawler.

The Anchorage Daily News and Alaska’s News Source report Lawler was one of two people who survived the sinking of the Scandies Rose. Five others died when the boat overturned in heavy seas and freezing spray the night of Dec. 31, 2019.

