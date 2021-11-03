CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith opens up about father's abuse in new memoir

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN
Albany Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Will Smith reveals a dark part of his upbringing and the complicated relationship he shared with his late father in a new memoir. In "Will," out November 9, the star describes his dad as a man with dualities. "My father was violent, but he was also at every...

www.albanyherald.com

Comments / 1

