Powell Says Fed Patient on Hikes, Can Act on Inflation if Needed

The US economy may be ready for the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark borrowing rate by the end of next year, the central bank's Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Monday. The comments were the clearest signal yet that the Fed is preparing the way for further steps to contain inflation and normalize monetary policy after last week announcing it would begin cutting back its pandemic stimulus. "While we are clearly a ways away from considering raising interest rates," Clarida said he believes the "necessary conditions for raising the target range for the federal funds rate will have been met by year-end 2022." The Fed slashed the rate to zero in March 2020 to help contain the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, and then began massive monthly bond purchases to keep credit flowing to businesses and households.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO