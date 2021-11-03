CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Powell Says Fed Patient on Hikes, Can Act on Inflation if Needed

By Bloomberg News
advisorhub.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBloomberg – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said officials can be patient on raising interest rates — after announcing a start to reducing their bond purchases — but won’t flinch from action if warranted by inflation. “We think we can be patient. If a response is called for, we...

www.advisorhub.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Bloomberg#Federal Reserve Chair#Northern Trust#Fomc#Treasury#Treasuries#Mbs
advisorhub.com

Investors Throw Cash at Any ETF With ‘Inflation’ in the Name

Bloomberg – Endless demand to protect portfolios from rising prices is fueling an indiscriminate boom in one corner of the $7.2 trillion U.S. exchange-traded fund market. Every single ETF with the word “inflation” in either its name or description has posted inflows so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg — a rare degree of one-way conviction among the investing masses.
BUSINESS
wtvbam.com

Fed’s Bullard says he sees two rate hikes in 2022

(Reuters) – St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard on Monday said he expects the Fed to raise interest rates twice in 2022 after it wraps up its bond-buying taper mid-year, though he said if needed the Fed could end the taper in the first quarter. “If inflation is...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
AFP

Top Fed official says US rate hike could come by the end of 2022

The US economy may be ready for the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark borrowing rate by the end of next year, the central bank's Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Monday. The comments were the clearest signal yet that the Fed is preparing the way for further steps to contain inflation and normalize monetary policy after last week announcing it would begin cutting back its pandemic stimulus. "While we are clearly a ways away from considering raising interest rates," Clarida said he believes the "necessary conditions for raising the target range for the federal funds rate will have been met by year-end 2022." The Fed slashed the rate to zero in March 2020 to help contain the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, and then began massive monthly bond purchases to keep credit flowing to businesses and households.
BUSINESS
q957.com

Fed’s Powell says bridging gender gaps key to successful economy

(Reuters) – Women suffered more from job losses in the COVID-19 recession than men and bridging gender gaps is imperative for the U.S. economy to reach its full potential, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday. “Long-standing disparities weigh on the productive capacity of our economy, which can only...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy