CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haywood County, NC

I-40 bridge replacement to include wildlife underpass

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

SYLVA, N.C. (AP) — The N.C. Department of Transportation says work to replace a bridge on Interstate 40 in western North Carolina will benefit both motorists and wildlife.

A news release from NCDOT says plans to replace the bridge over Harmon Den Road at Exit 7 in Haywood County include paths on each side of Cold Springs Creek to help wildlife migrate from one side of the interstate to the other without dealing with traffic.

In addition, NCDOT is evaluating the use of wildlife guards to prevent deer and elk from walking up the ramps, according to the news release. It’s hoped that wildlife will choose to cross under the bridge and reduce the possibility of car-animal accidents.

The traffic plan for the project includes a six-month detour with drivers using the exit and on-ramps. Starting as soon as Nov. 9, traffic will be funneled into a one-lane pattern before the bridge and use the ramps as a detour around it, the news release said. Traffic will remain in this pattern into May while crews remove and replace the deteriorating bridge.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 10 former White House aides

WASHINGTON (AP) — House investigators have issued subpoenas to 10 more former officials who worked for Donald Trump at the end of his presidency, an effort to find out more about what the president was doing and saying as his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a bid to overturn his defeat.
POTUS
NBC News

Pfizer asks for FDA authorization for booster for everyone 18 and up

Pfizer-BioNTech asked the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday for emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 booster shot for all adults ages 18 and up, a move the company has been angling for over the past several months. Pfizer’s request will now be considered by the FDA, which will make...
INDUSTRY
The Hill

Sununu passes on US Senate race in New Hampshire

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) announced on Tuesday that he will not run for Senate in 2022 and will instead seek another term as governor. "I'd rather push myself 120 miles an hour delivering wins for New Hampshire than to slow down, end up on Capitol Hill debating partisan politics without results. That's why I am going to run for a fourth term," Sununu said speaking from Concord, N.H.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Haywood County, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Sylva, NC
Haywood County, NC
Government
The Hill

Pelosi calls for ethics, criminal investigations into Gosar

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is calling for a series of investigations into Rep. Paul Gosar after the Arizona Republican took to Twitter this week to advertise violence against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and President Biden . The Speaker is also urging House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to join Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Musk says he'll sell 10% of Tesla stock based on Twitter poll

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings — worth about $20 billion — in the electric car maker based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter over the weekend. Tesla shares slumped in early trading Monday. Musk said he would abide by...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Underpass#I 40#Wildlife#Deer#Western North Carolina#Ap#Ncdot
The Hill

Biden speaks to CEOs about efforts to ease supply chain problems

President Biden on Tuesday spoke with the chief executives of four major retailers and shipping companies about efforts by the administration and private sector to ease supply chain disruptions. Biden spoke with Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon, UPS CEO Carol Tomé, FedEx Chairman and CEO Frederick Smith, and Target...
POTUS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

643K+
Followers
343K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy