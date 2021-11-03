Extrication of person trapped inside crashed vehicle in Union Township takes an hour

(CNN) — Thirteen senior Trump administration officials violated the Hatch Act, according to a report from the US Office of Special Counsel that was released on Tuesday. Eleven of those senior Trump officials allegedly violated the Hatch Act by "campaigning on behalf of President Trump's reelection" during 18 official interviews or media appearances, and two of them committed violations related to 2020 Republican National Convention, the report said. The agency, which is charged with investigating Hatch Act violations, also found that some Trump administration officials "intentionally ignored the law's requirements and tacitly or expressly approved of senior administration officials violating the law."

