CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, OH

Extrication of person trapped inside crashed vehicle in Union Township takes an hour

By WLWT Digital Staff
WLWT 5
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARREN COUNTY, Ohio — It took fire crews an hour to extricate a person trapped inside a crashed vehicle in Union Township Wednesday. Crews with Union...

www.wlwt.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 10 former White House aides

WASHINGTON (AP) — House investigators issued subpoenas Tuesday to 10 former officials who worked for Donald Trump at the end of his presidency, an effort to find out more about what the president was doing and saying as his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a bid to overturn his defeat.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Hamilton, OH
City
Deerfield Township, OH
City
Hamilton Township, OH
Union, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Union, OH
The Hill

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize booster shot for all adults

Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday said they had asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize booster shots of their COVID-19 vaccine for all adults 18 and over, seeking to broaden who is eligible for a third shot. The move comes as part of a long-running debate among experts...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
The Associated Press

White House rushes with infrastructure fixes for US economy

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Biden administration is relying on infrastructure dollars to help fix the clogged ports and blanket the nation with internet access — but a series of initiatives rolled out on Tuesday show that the urgent pace might not be fast enough to address the immediate needs of an economy coping with a supply chain squeeze and a shift to remote work.
POTUS
CNN

13 senior Trump administration officials violated Hatch Act, report finds

(CNN) — Thirteen senior Trump administration officials violated the Hatch Act, according to a report from the US Office of Special Counsel that was released on Tuesday. Eleven of those senior Trump officials allegedly violated the Hatch Act by "campaigning on behalf of President Trump's reelection" during 18 official interviews or media appearances, and two of them committed violations related to 2020 Republican National Convention, the report said. The agency, which is charged with investigating Hatch Act violations, also found that some Trump administration officials "intentionally ignored the law's requirements and tacitly or expressly approved of senior administration officials violating the law."
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy