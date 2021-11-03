CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

International Criminal Court to probe abuses in Venezuela

By JORGE RUEDA, JOSHUA GOODMAN Associated Press
Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The International Criminal Court is opening a formal investigation into allegations of torture and...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

ICC to probe possible Venezuela rights violations

The International Criminal Court will investigate whether crimes against humanity were committed during Venezuela's clampdown on anti-government protests in 2017, President Nicolas Maduro and ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said Wednesday. More than 100 people died as the security forces cracked down on the demonstrations sparked by the arrests of several opposition leaders and the supreme court's decision to dissolve the opposition-dominated National Assembly. After a preliminary evaluation, Khan "has decided to move on to the next phase to seek the truth," said Maduro. "As a state, we respect his decision, although we do not share it." "I ask everyone, as we enter this new phase, to give my office space to do its work," added Khan.
AMERICAS
BBC

ICC to probe Venezuela over alleged crimes against humanity

The International Criminal Court (ICC) will investigate whether crimes against humanity were committed during Venezuela's crackdown on anti-government protests in 2017. Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said the state respects the decision to investigate, but does not share it. More than 100 people died during the clampdown on protesters. The demonstrations...
AMERICAS
AFP

Ortega and Murillo: Nicaragua's power couple

Nicaragua's first couple, President Daniel Ortega and his wife Vice-President Rosario Murillo, are both in their 70s but have shown no desire to relinquish their vice-like grip on power. On Monday they romped to victory in an election dismissed as a "sham" by the United States following a months-long campaign of political persecution. More than 30 opposition figures, including former guerrilla comrades and seven potential presidential candidates, have been detained on vague charges of undermining Nicaragua's "sovereignty." Former guerrilla leader Ortega, known as "el comandante" (the commander) for his iron-fisted rule, first held power for 11 years after the 1979 revolution, including five years as president.
SOCIETY
houstonmirror.com

Russia stands in solidarity with Venezuela against meddling in internal affairs: Lavrov

Moscow [Russia], November 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Moscow has expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan government that opposes any attempts from overseas to interfere in the Latin American nation's internal affairs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday. "We stand in solidarity with your government, with President Nicolas Maduro in his opposition...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolás Maduro
AFP

Ortega under fire for Nicaragua election 'farce'

Nicaragua's longtime leader Daniel Ortega faced a torrent of international criticism Monday after he won a fourth straight presidential term in what critics described as a "farce" election with his political opponents jailed or exiled. Spain branded the vote "a farce against democracy," with seven would-be presidential challengers detained in Nicaragua since June and the five contenders Ortega did face dismissed by critics as regime loyalists.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Conversation U.S.

Why Nicaragua's slide toward dictatorship is a concern for the region and the US, too

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega “won” a fourth straight term on Nov. 8, 2021 – the second in a row with his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, as running mate. The vote has been called a sham by the international community, with President Joe Biden dismissing it as a “pantomime election that was neither free nor fair, and most certainly not democratic.” And for good reason. Ortega and Murillo’s government has systematically arrested leading opposition presidential contenders, leaving only government-aligned “satellite parties” facing them in the election. An estimated 81% of Nicaraguan abstained from the vote. As Biden’s immediate condemnation may suggest, the election...
POLITICS
The Independent

Mexican leader: Richest in world should pay to help poorest

Mexico’s president warned Tuesday that the world is sliding from “civilization to barbarity” and called for the thousand richest people, the thousand largest private corporations and the 20 major economies to improve life for the 750 million people now existing on less than $2 dollars a day.Andrés Manuel López Obrador told the U.N. Security Council that this proposal could generate around $1 billion annually, which should go directly to the world’s poorest people “without any intermediaries, through a card or personalized electronic wallet.”In a scathing speech to the U.N.’s most powerful body, the Mexican leader sharply criticized the world’s...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#President Of Venezuela#Extrajudicial Killings#Ap#Venezuelan
AFP

US warns of new sanctions over 'undemocratic' Nicaragua election

The United States warned Monday of additional sanctions against Nicaragua after President Daniel Ortega was declared the winner of an election widely denounced as a sham. The United States has already slapped sanctions on Ortega, Murillo and a number of Nicaraguans in their inner circle over actions in the runup to Sunday's election. sct/mlm
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Capitol riot suspect is seeking political asylum in Belarus

A man wanted by the FBI for allegedly assaulting police officers at the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has fled to Belarus and is attempting to claim political asylum there, according to local media. Evan Neumann, who according to a March 23 District of Columbia court filing is wanted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What comes next after Nicaragua's election

Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega holds a commanding lead in results from Sunday’s election against a field of little-known challengers. Ortega’s strongest potential competitors weren't on the ballot and are in jail.Victory would give Ortega his fourth consecutive five-year term as president.His government has grown increasingly heavy-handed since massive protests began in April 2018. The demonstrations were violently put down by police and government agents. Authorities continue pursuing those involved.Ortega has said the protests of 2018 were a foreign-backed coup plot. Three dozen opposition leaders, including the potential candidates, arrested since June have essentially been charged with treason and accused...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Swiss set to drop criminal probe of VW emissions scandal

ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss federal prosecutors are set to drop a nearly five-year criminal investigation into Volkswagen’s diesel emissions scandal after concluding they did not have a strong enough case to file charges, they said on Tuesday. The Office of the Attorney General said it had informed the German carmaker...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Times Daily

Brazil businesses lean on government to shift climate stance

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Powerful businesses are urging Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to give up the country's long-standing resistance on key issues at this year's U.N. climate talks, arguing that Brazil can't afford to pass up the chance to use its vast natural wealth in the fight against global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
Times Daily

Belarus TV: American facing Jan. 6 riot charges seeks asylum

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An American who faces criminal charges from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is seeking asylum in Belarus, the country's state TV reported, in a move that could further heighten tensions between the turbulent former Soviet nation and the United States. Support local journalism...
PROTESTS
Times Daily

Ethiopia detains UN staffers, accuses them of 'terror act'

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — At least 16 United Nations local employees have been detained in Ethiopia’s capital, the U.N. said Tuesday, and a government spokesman asserted they were held for their "participation in terror” under a state of emergency as the country’s yearlong war escalates and ethnic Tigrayans face a new wave of arrests.
UNITED NATIONS
The Independent

Ex-US marine goes on hunger strike in Russian jail

A former US Marine imprisoned in Russia has reportedly begun a hunger strike amid calls for his release from a facility 310 miles from Moscow, his family have said.Trevor Reed, 29, is said to have been on hunger strike since last Thursday, more than two years after he was arrested by Moscow police.Russian authorities allege that Mr Reed was being escorted to a police station when he elbowed the driver of the police vehicle, causing it to swerve.He had been on his way home from a party and was drunk at the time, although Russian authorities have so far...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Rights groups urge Sudan army to free those detained in coup

Two leading international rights groups urged Sudan’s military in a joint statement Tuesday to release government officials, activists and others detained during the army's coup last month. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International also appealed for an end to “further arbitrary arrests” and the crackdown that has been taking place on anti-coup protests. This was the first time the two groups issued a joint statement; they had each separately appealed on Sudan s military to free those arrested during and after the coup.On Oct. 25, the Sudanese military seized power, dissolving the country’s transitional government and detaining more than...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Soleimani was killed because he crossed U.S. red line with attacks on troops and diplomats, says former Trump adviser Gen Keith Kellogg in new book, contradicting official line that he was planning 'imminent' strikes

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy