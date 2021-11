Help is the on way to the 49ers. Probably. All-Pro tight end George Kittle is expected to return to practice next week, when he’s eligible to come off injured reserve, and play when the 49ers host the Cardinals on Nov. 7. Kittle was placed on IR on Oct. 9 with a calf injury that he played through early in the season. The 49ers’ medical staff determined the injury would plague Kittle throughout the year without extended rest. The 49ers anticipated Kittle would miss three games when they placed him on IR.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO