Gold heading into confluent resistance, intermediate and long-term. Silver heading towards neckline of inverse head-and-shoulders pattern. Gold price has been a ranging mess the past few months and how major confluent resistance gets treated here very soon could determine whether that continues to be the case or not. There is a trend-line running down from the August 2020 high that makes up the top of a large wedge pattern. This is in confluence with horizontal resistance running over from July.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO