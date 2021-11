New Mexicans will have a new option when it comes to home refinancing and home loans. Homespire Mortgage Corp., a Maryland-based company with locations throughout the U.S., has opened its first location in Albuquerque at 2601 Wyoming Blvd. NE. Lynda Fazio, Homespire’s New Mexico area manager, said the mortgage company has plans to add an additional three offices throughout the state by the end of 2022.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 5 HOURS AGO