Pictured: Michael Chugg, Susan Heymann and Michael Gudinski. Michael Gudinski’s passion project The Sound is back for a third season, kicking off this Sunday on ABC TV, but he won’t be around to see it in all its glory. Here, the show’s artist programmer and managing director of Chugg Entertainment, Susan Heymann, talks to Vivienne Kelly about the need for more Aussie music on TV, and what it’s like bringing the show to life in the wake of Gudinski’s untimely death.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO