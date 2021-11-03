CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traveler says wheelchair damaged by baggage handlers while flying from Boston to Charlotte

By Hawker Vanguard
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 5 days ago

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — When Matthew Weatherbee boarded his flight to Louisville from Charlotte, he had already been through the wringer. Not because of lines at check-in, or cancelations causing concern. Weatherbee lives with a disability that requires him to use a wheelchair.

“On the flight from Boston to Charlotte, they brought the chair back up to me when I was in-between flights… one of the pieces that holds my legs in place was severely bent.”

Weatherbee says he experienced difficulty on both ends of his trip from Louisville.

Wheelchair travel expert John Morris says the issues faced by wheelchair users are rarely catastrophic but can prevent a traveler from getting around.

American Airlines paid and facilitated the repair of Weatherbee’s wheelchair, but the problem wasn’t resolved quickly. Morris says most issues are resolved as custom parts become available.

“What we know from government data is that wheelchair damage is pretty common. What isn’t reflected in that is that major damage that would cause the wheelchair to be unusable, is quite rare. So I encourage people to take confidence in traveling.”

Weatherbee and Morris both agree that more employees need to be trained on the proper handling of large complex power wheelchairs.

“It’s just a matter of better training for all their staff so that damage doesn’t happen in the first place, but there needs to be a better way to store devices on a flight because this isn’t the first time there’s been damage to the chair.”

