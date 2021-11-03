CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool, Ajax cruise into Champions League knockout rounds

 6 days ago

GENEVA (AP) — Liverpool and Ajax extended their perfect winning records in...

The Independent

West Ham vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

West Ham United face Liverpool in East London on Sunday afternoon as they look to overtake the Reds in the Premier League table.The Hammers are enjoying an excellent start to the season, including knocking out Manchester United and Manchester City on their way to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, topping their Europa League group by four points, and knocking on the door of a Champions League spot in the domestic standings.Follow West Ham vs Liverpool LIVE! Liverpool’s early season form has been strong too and they are already through to the knockout stages of the Champions League after beating...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘He keeps having a swing’ – Gareth Southgate confused by Jurgen Klopp criticism

England manager Gareth Southgate does not understand why Jurgen Klopp has been “having a swing” at him in recent months.The Liverpool boss expressed his surprise at the decision to overlook defender Joe Gomez in October, saying it “makes no sense” to select John Stones over him given his lack of club game time.Klopp also took aim at Southgate the previous month after Trent Alexander-Arnold was deployed in midfield against Andorra, leading the German to ask why he would play the world’s best right-back out of position.Klopp unequivocal here. Also says Gareth Southgate even picked the wrong midfield position for Alexander-Arnold...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out?

West Ham United welcome Liverpool to the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon as they look to further strengthen their challenge for a Champions League spot.The Irons’ great recent run of form means they could actually overtake the Reds with victory, having won four of their last five Premier League fixtures.Follow West Ham vs Liverpool LIVE! Liverpool come into the match in great away form, having won four of their five away matches so far this campaign while scoring a total of 19 goals. Jürgen Klopp’s men need three points here in order to keep pace with leaders Chelsea before heading...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fearthewall.com

Champions League Match Preview: BVB Looks for Redemption in Ajax Rematch

It’s not very often that a team has a chance to redeem itself so quickly after a calamitous defeat, but that’s the exact situation that Borussia Dortmund will find themselves in tomorrow, when they host AFC Ajax for the second time in the Champions League. It was only two weeks ago that Ajax absolutely steamrolled BVB 4-0 in Amsterdam, sending the black-and-yellows back to Germany with their tails between their legs. Dortmund have done well to right the ship in their other competitions since then, but will now need to step up to the plate and save some face. Both a trip to the Champions League knockout round and their pride are on the line.
UEFA
Frankfort Times

Ajax beats 10-man Dortmund to reach Champions League last 16

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Ajax finally wore down a tenacious 10-man Borussia Dortmund team to win 3-1 and book its place in the Champions League knockout stages Wednesday. Despite a first-half red card, Dortmund led the game until Dusan Tadic leveled the score for Ajax in the 72nd minute, before goals from Sébastien Haller and Davy Klaassen gave Ajax the win. It's the first time Ajax has gone beyond the Champions League group stage since its surprise run to the semifinals in 2018-19.
UEFA
Santa Maria Times

Lyon, Frankfurt reach Europa League knockout rounds

LONDON (AP) — Lyon and Eintracht Frankfurt became the first teams to advance to the knockout rounds of the Europa League after both earned victories Thursday. Lyon scored three second-half goals, including two by Islam Slimani, to beat Sparta Prague 3-0 for a fourth straight win in Group A, while Frankfurt defeated Olympiakos 2-1 in Group D.
UEFA
Sports
The Independent

West Ham have wonderful chance for first trophy in a generation – but is it all or nothing this year?

One fixture to play before the November international break, and West Ham United sit in the top four of the Premier League - this, just 15 months on from ensuring they survived relegation in the final couple of gameweeks of 2019/20. If that alone doesn’t underline the scope, and rapidity, of the Hammers’ improvement under David Moyes, fresh from his 1000th game as a manager, then nothing can.They have gone from a tactically inconsistent and disorganised rabble to a team with one of the most cohesive approaches in the league, a set-up understood by all players on and off the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bayern fans step up protests against club's ties to Qatar

Bayern Munich fans have been stepping up their public criticism of the club for its ties to World Cup host Qatar Bayern supporters displayed a huge banner during the team’s home game on Saturday, criticizing the club for what they say is the “sports washing” of human rights abuses in Qatar by accepting sponsorship from that country's national airline.The Bavarian team has also been holding mid-season training camps in Qatar since 2011.Bayern club members are preparing to present a motion at the club’s AGM on Nov. 25 calling for it to end to its sponsorship agreements with Qatar “at...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Eddie Howe: Newcastle appoint former Bournemouth boss as new head coach

Eddie Howe has been appointed as Newcastle United head coach. The 43-year-old replaces Steve Bruce, who was sacked last month following the Saudi-led takeover of the Premier League club.Graeme Jones, who had worked as assistant coach to Bruce since January, has served as caretaker manager since Bruce’s firing, with ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery turning down the permanent role last week to stay at Villarreal.Howe has now confirmed his return to coaching 15 months after leaving Bournemouth, having been in the stands for Newcastle’s 1-1 draw with Brighton on the weekend alongside the club’s new co-owner Amanda Staveley. He has signed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jack Grealish shows support for ‘goat’ Dean Smith – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 7.FootballJack Grealish posted some love for sacked Aston Villa boss Dean Smith No1 will ever compare 💙❤️ the real goat ❤️❤️ https://t.co/Spp6ADIAo6— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) November 7, 2021Manchester City continued celebrating their derby victory.Good morning to everyone, especially @BernardoCSilva 😉#ManCity pic.twitter.com/eF4vqpAtrP— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 7, 2021Burnley were still on cloud nine after their draw at Chelsea.😄 Have a great Sunday, Clarets!#UTC pic.twitter.com/Smw4H21eof— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) November 7, 2021A...
SOCCER
The Independent

‘I have to be happy’ – New Spurs boss Antonio Conte satisfied despite stalemate

New Tottenham manager Antonio Conte declared himself happy with their goalless draw at Everton despite a frustrating afternoon at Goodison Park The home side had the better of the game, but Giovani Lo Celso perhaps came closest to scoring with a shot against a post two minutes from time.However, although Spurs extended their Premier League run without an effort on target to three hours and 47 minutes, their Italian manager was satisfied to start with a point, having taken charge for the first time in the Europa League in midweek.“Honestly, I have to be happy for different reasons,” he said.“The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Emile Smith Rowe effort enough as Arsenal edge victory over 10-man Watford

Arsenal go into the international break fifth in the Premier League after Emile Smith Rowe hit the only goal of the game to see off 10-man Watford Smith Rowe has hit three in his last three league games and has five in eight across all competitions with his second-half strike here enough to earn a 1-0 win at the Emirates Stadium, with Juraj Kucka sent of for the visitors late on.Smith Rowe’s form was not enough to earn him a first senior England call-up but Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be pleased that his strike here was enough to secure...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta defends Arsenal players after Claudio Ranieri accusation

Mikel Arteta defended his Arsenal players after Watford boss Claudio Ranieri accused them of a lack of respect in the build-up to Emile Smith Rowe’s winning goal.Smith Rowe struck in the second half to secure a 1-0 victory over the 10-man Hornets, who had Juraj Kucka sent off late on.The result leaves Arsenal fifth in the Premier League heading into the international break, with the result a battling one after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a first-half penalty saved.Bukayo Saka and Aubameyang also had the ball in the back of the net only to see both efforts ruled out for offside.But it...
PREMIER LEAGUE

