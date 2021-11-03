Democrats are reeling from a rough election night

Tuesday’s election results inspired CNN’s Anderson Cooper to question whether Democrats had received a “message” that they were “too far left.”. As of late Tuesday evening, Republican Glenn Youngkin appeared set to defeat Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia’s gubernatorial race, leading by 2.7 percent of the vote with 95 percent of precincts reporting. And in New Jersey, as of that CNN segment, Republican Jack Ciattarelli was leading Democratic incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy by more than 4 percent of the vote with 62 percent counted.
NEWTOWN - On an election night without contested races at the top of the ticket, voters handed control of three key boards to Republicans. Newtown voters also passed an $8 million referendum to upgrade the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system at the 100-year-old Hawley Elementary School. In addition to flipping...
Mr McAuliffe has been trying to link Mr Youngkin to former President Donald Trump, hoping Democrats’ dislike for Mr Trump will motivate them to go to the polls. With roughly 60 per cent of the votes tallied, elections analysts are predicting a Republican win. Sign up to our US evening...
President Biden said Thursday that the Democratic Party needs to "produce for the American people" if it wants to avoid defeats like Tuesday's loss in Virginia. Why it matters: Biden's recent dip in popularity — in part due to stalled legislation and the U.S.'s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan — may have contributed to Republican Glenn Youngkin's election as Virginia's next governor, and other disappointing results in Tuesday's off-year elections.
Did they hear the thunderclap message sent in New Jersey – a state with one million more Democrats than Republicans – where incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy’s race against a no-name GOP rival was too close to call the next morning? A race that was not even on the radar until just a couple of weeks ago, when Republican Jack Ciattarelli began to cut into Murphy’s formidable lead?
Tuesday's election results dealt Democrats what was almost universally perceived as a bad hand, with Republicans winning a marquee governor's race in Virginia and coming close in a New Jersey gubernatorial contest that no one anticipated being close. The outcomes in those races and beyond sent Democrats this week into...
Here's a roundup of some contested races around the Hudson Valley, along with a link to all of the results from election night. Incumbent Republican Frank Dendanto III on Tuesday held off a challenge and defeated Democrat George Serrano, 55.5% to 44.5%, to remain Walkill supervisor. In Port Jervis, Democrat...
The billboards were everywhere along the New Jersey Turnpike. The TV and web ads were just as ubiquitous, featuring a sinister black-and-white clip of Governor Phil Murphy appearing to shrug off any concern about New Jersey being a high-tax state. And every time I saw one, I thought, Attack ads about taxes! This could be 2009, or 1993! Things are getting back to normal—this is great!
On Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Fox News Contributor and former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer explains what lessons Democrats can take away from their defeat on Election Night in Virginia and the race in New Jersey for governor that is still yet to be determined. “They’re forming...
WASHINGTON — While President Joe Biden attended the United Nations summit on climate change in Glasgow, Scotland, television cameras caught him appearing to doze while listening to speeches, a reminder of how exhausting overseas travel can be. But if he was hoping for a reprieve after returning to the White...
In this post-election edition: Five ways that electoral politics changed Tuesday, the worst poll of Joe Biden's presidency so far, and the start of a war over congressional maps in Ohio and North Carolina. I'm just glad to see people paying attention to South Jersey, and this is The Trailer.
MAINE, USA — Opponents of the Central Maine Power hydroelectricity transmission line project won a resounding victory as the Yes on One campaign prevailed Tuesday night by about 18 points. "I think people just basically don't trust CMP," Ken Altshuler said, calling the defeat "a colossal PR failure" by the...
A few mainland states, unlike Hawaii, hold local elections in odd-numbered years. Last week these mainland elections provided valuable lessons for Democrats, Republicans, and politics in Hawaii. Like Hawaii, New Jersey and Virginia not only voted for Joe Biden for president, but did so by comfortable double-digit margins. Yet in...
The Democratic governor of Kansas issued a statement opposing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses. Gov. Laura Kelly joined Republicans in opposition of the mandate, saying it's "too late to impose a federal standard" after states have "been leading the fight against COVID-19." Biden's vaccine mandate requires businesses with...
