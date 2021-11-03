CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Democrats are reeling from a rough election night

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN's Arlette Saenz reports on...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
mediaite.com

Anderson Cooper Asks If Election Night Results Are ‘A Message’ That Democrats Are ‘Too Far Left’

Tuesday’s election results inspired CNN’s Anderson Cooper to question whether Democrats had received a “message” that they were “too far left.”. As of late Tuesday evening, Republican Glenn Youngkin appeared set to defeat Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia’s gubernatorial race, leading by 2.7 percent of the vote with 95 percent of precincts reporting. And in New Jersey, as of that CNN segment, Republican Jack Ciattarelli was leading Democratic incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy by more than 4 percent of the vote with 62 percent counted.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election Night#Cnn#Of The Night
Axios

Democrats need to produce results after dismal election night, Biden says

President Biden said Thursday that the Democratic Party needs to "produce for the American people" if it wants to avoid defeats like Tuesday's loss in Virginia. Why it matters: Biden's recent dip in popularity — in part due to stalled legislation and the U.S.'s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan — may have contributed to Republican Glenn Youngkin's election as Virginia's next governor, and other disappointing results in Tuesday's off-year elections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Liz Peek: Biden, Democrats will learn nothing from shocking election upsets

Did they hear the thunderclap message sent in New Jersey – a state with one million more Democrats than Republicans – where incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy’s race against a no-name GOP rival was too close to call the next morning? A race that was not even on the radar until just a couple of weeks ago, when Republican Jack Ciattarelli began to cut into Murphy’s formidable lead?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Gazette

Six takeaways from a surprising Election Night

Tuesday's election results dealt Democrats what was almost universally perceived as a bad hand, with Republicans winning a marquee governor's race in Virginia and coming close in a New Jersey gubernatorial contest that no one anticipated being close. The outcomes in those races and beyond sent Democrats this week into...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
spectrumlocalnews.com

Election night roundup from around the Hudson Valley

Here's a roundup of some contested races around the Hudson Valley, along with a link to all of the results from election night. Incumbent Republican Frank Dendanto III on Tuesday held off a challenge and defeated Democrat George Serrano, 55.5% to 44.5%, to remain Walkill supervisor. In Port Jervis, Democrat...
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Vanity Fair

“The Revenge of the Pissed-Off Suburban Mom”: Democrats’ Painful Election Night Shows It’s Time to Shred the Playbook

The billboards were everywhere along the New Jersey Turnpike. The TV and web ads were just as ubiquitous, featuring a sinister black-and-white clip of Governor Phil Murphy appearing to shrug off any concern about New Jersey being a high-tax state. And every time I saw one, I thought, Attack ads about taxes! This could be 2009, or 1993! Things are getting back to normal—this is great!
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The Trailer: Five lessons from the GOP’s good election night

In this post-election edition: Five ways that electoral politics changed Tuesday, the worst poll of Joe Biden's presidency so far, and the start of a war over congressional maps in Ohio and North Carolina. I'm just glad to see people paying attention to South Jersey, and this is The Trailer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Democrats on the Rebound from Disappointing Election Day Results

The App That's Teaching Americans Spanish In 15 Minutes A Day. If You Need To Kill Time On Your Computer, This Vintage Game Is A Must-Have. No Install. Golfers Over 55 Drive 300+ Yards Using This Secret (Watch) AmRelieve /. SPONSORED. If You Have Foot Neuropathy Pain, Try This Immediately...
ELECTIONS
Business Insider

Kansas' Democratic governor said it was 'too late' for Biden to issue a vaccine mandate, siding with Republicans against it

The Democratic governor of Kansas issued a statement opposing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses. Gov. Laura Kelly joined Republicans in opposition of the mandate, saying it's "too late to impose a federal standard" after states have "been leading the fight against COVID-19." Biden's vaccine mandate requires businesses with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy