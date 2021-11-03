Pediatric vaccine impact on ending pandemic

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Orange County’s children aged 5 to 11 years old will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, officials said Wednesday. On Wednesday morning, the Western States Scientific Safety Review workgroup passed along its OK of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 to western state governors, including in California. Dr. Dan Cooper, a pediatrician with UC Irvine’s Institute for Immunology, said he is advising parents to get their children vaccinated. However, he is careful to tell reluctant parents to at least think about it. He does...

