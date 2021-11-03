CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pediatric vaccine impact on ending pandemic

WOOD
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Michigan health departments are ready to roll out...

www.woodtv.com

Gephardt Daily

UDoH calls expected authorization of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine a ‘significant step in addressing the pandemic’

UTAH, Oct. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday announced the FDA’s independent advisory committee is recommending emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. UDoH called the decision “a significant step in addressing the pandemic.”. The Utah Department of Health...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WRAL News

NC will have 'plenty of supply' of pediatric coronavirus vaccine

Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina will have enough pediatric coronavirus vaccine available to start administering shots as soon as federal regulators give final approval for immunizing children ages 5 to 11, state officials said Wednesday. A Food & Drug Administration advisory panel on Tuesday approved a smaller dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wktn.com

ONU Preparing to Provide Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines

ADA, Ohio – Ohio Northern University’s HealthWise Pharmacy and Mobile Clinic are preparing to offer pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11, pending CDC approval and deliveries of appropriate doses and supplies. Federal agencies have indicated the vaccines could be available as early as November. “We’re 100 percent on board...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
WGNtv.com

Pediatric COVID vaccines arrive at Chicago hospitals

The pediatric COVID-19 vaccine is here, as doses have arrived across Chicagoland. At Swedish Hospital’s walk-in clinic Wednesday afternoon, the line stretched down the hall. For retired nurse and volunteer Kay Hengelmann, the scene brought back memories. “It brought back memories of being in line with my mom getting the...
CHICAGO, IL
sentinelcolorado.com

DR. MARC MOSS: Vaccines are the straightforward solution to ending the pandemic

For the last 18 months, I’ve been serving alongside my colleagues on the frontlines of this global pandemic by personally caring for COVID patients as they fight for their lives. Together with nurses, respiratory, physical, occupational, and speech therapists, pharmacists, dieticians, environmental service and transport personnel, and other support staff, Intensive Care Unit teams across the state have worked tirelessly to help their fellow Coloradans.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS LA

Orange County Makes Pediatric COVID Vaccine Available

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Orange County’s children aged 5 to 11 years old will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, officials said Wednesday. On Wednesday morning, the Western States Scientific Safety Review workgroup passed along its OK of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 to western state governors, including in California. Dr. Dan Cooper, a pediatrician with UC Irvine’s Institute for Immunology, said he is advising parents to get their children vaccinated. However, he is careful to tell reluctant parents to at least think about it. He does...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Post Register

Saint Alphonsus offering pediatric Covid vaccines

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Saint Alphonsus will soon accept appointments for children 5-11 to receive the Pfizer vaccine. This comes after recent FDA and CDC approval of the vaccine. Appointments can be scheduled starting Nov. 8. "Emergency Use Authorization of COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11 is a real game...
BOISE, ID
siouxlandnews.com

SDHD expects 4,500 doses of pediatric COVID vaccine

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Centers for Disease Control now recommends a two-dose, primary vaccination series for everyone ages five-years-old-and-older, after the Pfizer vaccine received approval under Emergency Authorization Use. The Siouxland District Health Department has not received its shipment of this new pediatric vaccine yet, but 4,500 doses are...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Laredo Morning Times

Large amount of interest for pediatric vaccine

Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino said this week that with the upcoming pediatric vaccine, he was happy to report there has been a large amount of interest reported by COVID vaccine providers. Trevino explained that the age 5-11 pediatric vaccine will be similar to the adult vaccination process of...
LAREDO, TX
KGET 17

Pediatrics For All advocates COVID-19 Vaccine for children

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to local pediatrician, Dr. Dass from Pediatrics For All about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children. Dr. Dass says the Pfizer vaccine was tested on 2,268 children during the trial. He asks all parents and families to consider the quality of life they want their child to have and consider having them get the jab.
KIDS
WEKU

UK Healthcare announces pediatric COVID vaccination clinic

With the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency authorization of the Pfizer vaccine dose for 5 to 11-year-olds, UK Healthcare is ready to start putting shots in arms. It has announced a large-scale pediatric vaccination clinic in Lexington to open on Nov. 9. Dr. Lindsay Ragsdale, Interim Chief Medical Officer of...
LEXINGTON, KY
ironcountyreporter.com

Whitmer expedites pediatric Covid-19 vaccinations

LANSING — Governor Gretchen Whitmer today issued an executive directive to state departments and agencies to expedite the ordering and distribution of the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric coronavirus vaccinations to protect younger Michiganders between the ages of 5 to 11 years old and ensure that students could continue in-person learning in a safe environment this year. On Oct. 26, the Food and…
LANSING, MI
chqgov.com

Upcoming COVID-19 Pediatric and General Vaccination Clinics

MAYVILLE, NY – The Chautauqua County Health Department announces several upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics. “After rigorous review, scientists and medical experts have deemed COVID-19 vaccination safe and effective for everyone 5 years of age and older,” said Christine Schuyler, County Public Health Director. “Vaccination is the best way to protect our children, friends, and families from COVID-19 infection, and the potentially severe disease, disability and death that the infection can lead to.”
MAYVILLE, NY
capecod.com

Baker Outlines Access to Pediatric COVID Vaccine

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker has outlined how the recently-approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children age 5 to 11 will be distributed across the state. Over 500 locations will be providing access to the Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine in the Commonwealth, including retail pharmacies, primary care practices, regional collaboratives, local boards of health, community health centers, hospitals, state sites and mobile clinics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheInterMountain.com

Smith encouraging pediatric COVID vaccines

CHARLESTON — When a child is sick, parents want to hear the opinion of their pediatrician. To help West Virginia parents who are trying to decide whether to get their children vaccinated against COVID, pediatricians across the state are sharing their thoughts on the safety and need for the vaccine.
CHARLESTON, WV
dallassun.com

Parents could help end pandemic sooner by vaccinating children

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Health officials are optimistic that broad immunity against COVID-19 can be achieved for children, now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended a pediatric version of Pfizer's vaccine for kids 5 to 11 years old. COVID infection rates are largely falling in the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Tulsa World

Editorial: Child vaccines for COVID-19 gamechanger for ending pandemic

With the ability for children as young as 5 to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the pandemic has the potential to take a serious dive in community spread. In Oklahoma, about 375,000 children are eligible to receive the inoculations. Vaccines are continuing to arrive at pediatricians’ offices, health departments, pharmacies and hospitals.
PUBLIC HEALTH

