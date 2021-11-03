Pediatric vaccine impact on ending pandemic

MAYVILLE, NY – The Chautauqua County Health Department announces several upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics. “After rigorous review, scientists and medical experts have deemed COVID-19 vaccination safe and effective for everyone 5 years of age and older,” said Christine Schuyler, County Public Health Director. “Vaccination is the best way to protect our children, friends, and families from COVID-19 infection, and the potentially severe disease, disability and death that the infection can lead to.”
