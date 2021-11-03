CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effective November 4th Carroll Transit System will halt all transit services due to a COVID-19 exposure within the company; anticipated to resume November 9th

Cover picture for the articleCarroll Transit System Halted Due to COVID-19 Exposure. Effective Thursday, November 4th, Carroll Transit System (CTS) will halt all transit services, including dispatch, due to a COVID-19 exposure within the company. The halt will continue through Monday, November 8th with services anticipated to resume Tuesday, November 9th. Out...

