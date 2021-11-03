Effective November 4th Carroll Transit System will halt all transit services due to a COVID-19 exposure within the company; anticipated to resume November 9th

The City of Bowling Green is offering free B.G. Transit rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination and booster shot locations and events. We recommend requests for rides be made at least 24 hours in advance of the time needed. Passengers must tell the call-taker the transport is for a COVID-19 vaccination or booster to receive the free fares to and from the location. Call-takers will verify the destination as eligible to provide free fare approval. It is preferred that your return trip be scheduled in the same call. Call 419-354-6203 for added information about the B.G. Transit or visit bgohio.org and search for B.G. Transit. To schedule a ride, call 1-800-579-4299. For persons with speech and/or hearing impairments, contact us through the Ohio Relay Network at 1-877-750-9097 or 1-800-750-0750, respectively.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO