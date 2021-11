Herman Lindsey used to lie awake at night in his cramped jail cell in Florida, fantasizing he was a cowboy or a detective from the stories he read to pass the time until his execution date. His anxiety was so severe that even medication couldn’t get him to sleep. The only thing that seemed to work was imagining that he was living a different life instead of his own.In 2006, he was sent to death row for a murder-robbery he didn’t commit. Investigators believed they had cracked a 12-year cold case, even though they had no evidence tying Mr Lindsey...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 27 DAYS AGO