Dos & Don’ts for First Time Student Renters

“You’re from Colorado? And you didn’t know anyone at the university before you moved here? How did that transition work?”. These are my three most frequently asked questions, whether by peers, incoming freshmen on a campus tour, or a relative at a family reunion. It does not matter the audience, all are shocked when I respond, “Mm-hm, that’s right! Would you believe me if I told you that I get homesick for Cumberlands now?” It wasn’t always easy, but I’ve found ways to make Cumberlands my second home. I am confident that anyone can make this transition, regardless if you grew up 10 miles away or 10,000 miles away. That being said, here are a few guidelines of choices to make (and mistakes to avoid) that can make the college transition easier.

WILLIAMSBURG, KY ・ 12 DAYS AGO