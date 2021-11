Ya know, South Jersey residents really do have it made. Think about it -- it's only a short drive to either the beach or the city, which means there are always so many things to do no matter the time of year. The holiday season here in South Jersey is when some of the most cherished memories are made. Not only are there renowned traditions that take place every year like the lighting of Congress Hall's Christmas tree in Cape May, but there's always a holiday day trip close by to enjoy that boosts the holiday spirit.

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO