Are you thinking about going to Disney World for Thanksgiving?. Heading into the Disney Parks is a great way to make the holiday a little extra special. And, this year, Disney is gearing up to welcome more guests by adding additional park pass availability and even extending hours at EPCOT. But, that’s not the only place that you can get some extra park time on Thanksgiving — Disney has extended hours at MORE parks on and around November 25th, 2021!

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO