Devin Booker Calls Girlfriend Kendall Jenner ‘the Most Beautiful Woman’ in Romantic Birthday Photos

Devin Booker couldn’t help but show off to the world how much he adores girlfriend Kendall Jenner on her 26th birthday. As the model turned 26, the NBA star shared two very personal photos of the couple looking so loving towards one another.

The Phoenix Suns player first shared an Instagram Stories photo of the couple having a romantic dinner during a tropical vacation. Devin gazed at Kendall, who looked so stunning in a strapless top and large gold statement earrings. Her long hair flowed down to her waist, and she wore a crown of white flowers on her head.

“Most beautiful woman,” the Olympic gold medalist wrote on the photo, adding a crown emoji. He then shared another personal photograph of the couple that appeared to have been taken during a desert getaway.

Courtesy of Devin Booker/Instagram

Devin held Kendall in his arms from behind, folding them around her neck and appearing to give her a kiss on the side of her head. Gorgeous red cliffs could be seen in the distance.

Courtesy of Devin Booker/Instagram

The hoopster’s appreciation photos for his girlfriend come after the couple of more than a year shared their shared their first public kiss at his NBA game in Los Angeles on October 22. Even though Devin’s Phoenix Suns were playing the L.A. Lakers, Kendall rooted for her sweetie’s team while sitting courtside with pals Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber.

After the Suns beat the Lakers 115-105, Devin walked over to Kendall, and they shared a big celebratory hug and kiss for everyone to see. For a couple that kept their affection on the down-low for so long, it was the first major PDA moment for the pair.

Kendall and Devin first began seeing each other in April 2020, when the took a trip to Sedona, Arizona. They made their relationship exclusive in June of that year. On June 12, 2021, the pair celebrated their one-year anniversary by sharing several rare photos of themselves throughout their first year of dating.

The couple’s relationship is so strong that an insider previously told Life & Style that it’s “only a matter of time” before the gorgeous pair take the next big step in their relationship. The athlete “says he’s ready to put a ring on it,” the source revealed.

“[Kendall and Devin] have become very serious lately, talking about their futures, about spending more time together and even how they would like to be young parents,” the insider gushed at the time. “There’s really no rush, but they do keep talking about next steps.” The Michigan native “knows” the KUWTK star “would like some sort of a commitment.”