Politics

New Jersey governor race too close to call

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 5 days ago

Fox News

Michigan gubernatorial candidate warns pipeline shutdown could endanger Michiganders heading into winter

Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon warned axing the Line 5 pipeline project could "endanger lives" as the Biden administration reportedly considers shutting down the project. Dixon joined "The Faulkner Focus" on Tuesday to discuss the implications of what the potential shutdown could mean for Michiganders across the state, specifically in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
Daily Mail

New Jersey assistant teacher is suspended ‘after saying “We don’t negotiate with terrorists” to Muslim boy, 17, who asked for more time to complete math assignment’

A New Jersey assistant teacher was suspended for allegedly calling a Muslim student a 'terrorist' after he asked for more time on a math assignment. The unidentified staff member allegedly told 17-year-old student Mohammed Zubi he does not 'negotiate with terrorists' after the student asked for more time on an assignment on October 20.
Business Insider

Top Democratic challenger to controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert ends campaign following Colorado redistricting

The top Democratic challenger to Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert suspended her campaign on Friday. Redistricting in Colorado altered her home district, putting candidate Kerry Donovan outside of Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Boebert, known for her pro-guns stances, was elected for her first term in 2020. The top Democratic challenger...
New York Post

California school sparks outrage over ‘group of idiots’ quiz question

A California high school has sparked outrage after students were asked to identify “a group of idiots” in a quiz — and the only answers to choose from were “KKK,” “all of Florida,” “Fox News” or “Texans.”. The controversial multiple-choice question was given to students at Whitney High School, just...
Washington Post

Dissident Republicans must leave the GOP unless they want to enable it

News reports suggest that House Republicans might strip 13 Republicans who voted for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill of their committee assignments. Shocking? Not so much. Meanwhile, in criticizing the legislative redistricting plan from Illinois Democrats that leaves him out in the cold, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) told Rolling Stone:...
AFP

White House defends vaccine mandate against court challenge

President Joe Biden's administration on Sunday issued a vocal defense of a controversial Covid-19 vaccine mandate for large companies despite a court challenge that temporarily freezes the program. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they were appropriate and necessary," Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said on ABC talk show "This Week." "The administration is certainly prepared to defend them." And White House chief of staff Ron Klain, citing earlier court rulings that upheld state-level mandates, said he was "quite confident" that the mandate would ultimately be upheld.
