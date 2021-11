OXFORD, Miss. — When Ole Miss football players Casey Kelly, Henry Parrish Jr. and Deantre Prince met with media following Tuesday’s practice, it was evident that the 24-hour rule has passed and all attention is geared towards going 1-0 this weekend. While certain concerns remain relevant from last week, it is something that can be overcome. Case in point: adjustments.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO