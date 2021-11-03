CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Dean’s List Summer 2021

life.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease join us in congratulating the following students for making the Dean’s List during...

living.life.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Federal judge blocks Texas ban on school mask mandates

Austin, Texas — A federal judge on Wednesday ordered a halt to the enforcement of Texas' ban on mask mandates in the state's schools. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel ruled in Austin that the ban ordered by Republican Governor Greg Abbott violated a federal law protecting disabled students' access to public education. The nonprofit advocacy group Disabled Rights Texas argued that Abbott's ban prohibited accommodations for disabled children particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Marietta, GA
Education
City
Marietta, GA
CBS News

Elon Musk sells more than $5 billion in Tesla stock after Twitter poll

After making a promise on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold about 4.5 million shares of the electric car maker's stock, raising over $5 billion. The sales, disclosed in 10 regulatory filings late Wednesday, amount to about 3% of Musk's stake in the company. After the transactions, Musk still owns about 167 million Tesla shares.
STOCKS
NBC News

Paul Rudd is named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2021

People has named Paul Rudd the Sexiest Man Alive in 2021. The actor's charming magazine cover was unveiled on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night as part of an elaborate prerecorded scene in which Colbert acted as a "sexiness adjudicator" before finally announcing Rudd's new title. The 52-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

In surprise move, U.S. and China vow to work together on climate change

The U.S. and China pledged Wednesday to work closely together on climate change this decade in a rare and unexpected joint statement that brought fresh energy to the final days of the U.N. climate summit in Scotland. The world's two biggest economies declared their intention "to work individually, jointly, and...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academic Year#Gpa

Comments / 0

Community Policy