CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Diminished Wyoming anti-vaccine-mandate session nears end

By MEAD GRUVER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers found themselves left Wednesday with just one bill still standing out of 40 drafted for a special session to counter federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements, a measure to help fund a multi-state lawsuit against the mandate.

The other 39 weren’t considered or got voted down, including one to carve out vaccination exemptions for employers, employees and even schoolchildren that met defeat in a series of close Senate votes Wednesday.

The lone surviving measure went to a joint committee of senators and representatives to resolve disagreement between House and Senate versions of the bill. The differences included the funding amount: $250,000 for the legal effort in the House got increased to $10 million by the Senate.

After settling on $4 million as a compromise, the committee worked toward resolving other differences between the House and Senate versions Wednesday evening. With committee approval, a negotiated version would head back to the Senate and House for approval votes that would send the bill to Gov. Mark Gordon.

The money would go toward a 10-state legal effort to contest a plan President Joe Biden announced in September to require vaccination for many healthcare workers, federal contractors and workers at businesses with more than 100 employees.

Gordon announced Friday that Wyoming was joining the lawsuit. Gordon and several lawmakers have been skeptical, however, about countering the federal requirements with state ones proposed for the special session, which began Oct. 26.

“We are meddling and making a mess of the laws of this state for businesses and individuals,” Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne and chairwoman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in floor debate over the proposed state vaccination exemptions Wednesday.

It would be best to let courts decide the constitutionality of Biden’s vaccine executive order, Nethercott said. But just because the vaccine mandate is headed to court doesn’t mean Wyoming’s legislative branch should “sit on the sidelines,” said Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs.

Echoed Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne: “This is the seat of power. We are the ones that right the wrongs as well.”

Others, though, wondered what sort of message Wyoming would send by leaving businesses to decide between following state and federal requirements for COVID-19 vaccination.

“Our economy is changing,” said Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander. “We desperately need to be a good place for business. We desperately need new blood, new businesses to come into the state and our home based businesses to thrive and grow.”

The bill failed on final reading 15-13 with two senators absent. Though more voted in favor of the bill than against it, a majority of at least 16 votes in the 30-member Senate was needed to pass.

A vote to reconsider passed 15-13. Under reconsideration rules requiring only a majority of those present, the bill proceeded to another vote but failed again, 14-13, with Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas and a previous “yes” vote leaving the chamber and not voting again.

The session’s 40 bills included identical House and Senate versions of 20 proposals.

___

Follow Mead Gruver on Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Business group opposes Idaho lawmakers setting vaccine rules

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The state’s top business lobby group will oppose any attempts by the Legislature to impose restrictions on businesses requiring employees get COVID-19 vaccines, the group’s president said in a letter to lawmakers on Tuesday. Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry President Alex LaBeau told lawmakers that...
The Associated Press

GOP wants Kansas to move against vaccine mandates this month

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kansas are pushing to enact new state laws before Thanksgiving to protect workers financially if they refuse to comply with federal mandates to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Top GOP legislative leaders called Tuesday for lawmakers to have a special session to consider proposals making it easier for workers to claim religious exemptions from vaccine mandates and providing unemployment benefits to workers who are fired for refusing to get inoculated. Both proposals emerged from a legislative committee meeting Tuesday and come in response to vaccine mandates announced in September by President Joe Biden.
The Associated Press

Lawmakers OK ban on FOIA-avoidant app for state employees

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan House on Tuesday approved a ban on the use of messaging apps or other software on state employees’ work-issued electronic devices if the technology would prevent communications from being subject to public record requests. The bill will now go to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk...
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Alaska redistricting board pairings draw criticism

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A divided Alaska Redistricting Board voted Tuesday on House district pairings for Senate seats for the Anchorage area that one member said would leave open the board to “an unfortunate and very easily winnable argument of partisan gerrymandering.”. Board member Nicole Borromeo said she opposed pairing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Health
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
The Associated Press

Policing initiatives in New Mexico attract scrutiny

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Advocates for alternatives to mass incarceration in New Mexico are warning of potential adverse outcomes in a public safety initiative from the governor aimed at reducing crime and violence amid a record-setting spate of homicides in Albuquerque. Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

Amid auditor corruption case, lawmakers enlist ex-justice

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Lawmakers have enlisted the help of a retired Delaware Supreme Court justice as they explore their options in responding to public corruption charges against the state auditor. Legislative leaders announced Tuesday that Randy Holland, the longest-serving justice in Delaware history and an expert on the state...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Vermont city to aid former residents of homeless encampment

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Burlington city officials are planning to aid former residents of a homeless encampment that was shut down last month because of reported criminal activity. Officials said the city will work with the residents of Sears Lane and use federal funding from the American Rescue Plan to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mark Gordon
Person
Cale Case
The Associated Press

Columbus mayor proposes $5 million alternative 911 program

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The mayor of Ohio’s capital city has proposed spending more than $5 million next year to provide an alternative police response to 911 calls involving mental health and addiction crises. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said Tuesday the alternative response program would team paramedics, social workers, and...
The Associated Press

State’s home care program has big problems, advocates say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Advocates for people with disabilities gathered at the state Capitol on Tuesday to protest what they say is the eroding quality of home care services under Pennsylvania’s new managed care system, problems being accelerated by the pandemic. Part of the problem, they say, is the increased...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

643K+
Followers
343K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy