In celebration of World Opera Day, Victorian Opera has announced a new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol.”. The production will come as part of the company’s 2022 season, featuring the music of composer Graeme Koehne, and libretto by Anna Goldsworthy. It will premiere at the Palais Theatre at St. Kilda in December 2022. This adaptation will see Scrooge, the ghosts, and the Cratchit Family transported to modern-day Melbourne in a reimagined telling of this beloved tale.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO