CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

On The Money — Presented by Citi — Pelosi plays hardball with Manchin

By Sylvan Lane
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oec0f_0cltHhDH00
© Greg Nash

Happy Wednesday and welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup.

Today’s Big Deal: Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is lining up a vote on President Biden ’s agenda whether Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is ready or not. We’ll also look at the Democratic push for paid leave and the Federal Reserve’s tapering decision.

But first, find out why Tom Hanks passed up on a rocket ride with Jeff Bezos .

For The Hill, I’m Sylvan Lane. Write me at slane@thehill.com or @SylvanLane. You can reach my colleagues on the Finance team Naomi Jagoda at njagoda@thehill.com or @NJagoda and Aris Folley at afolley@thehill.com or @ArisFolley.

Let’s get to it.

Speaker presses ahead on vote

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S9rEb_0cltHhDH00

House Democrats said Wednesday they were switching tactics and plowing ahead with a vote on President Biden’s sweeping social spending and climate package later this week, without getting a commitment from key Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) that he will support the legislation.

  • For weeks, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her leadership team had worked to strike a deal with Manchin and fellow centrist Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) on the front end before bringing Biden’s Build Back Better plan to the floor, a strategy Democrats believed would smooth the bill’s path to the president’s desk.
  • But Manchin has refused to sign off on the package, saying Wednesday that the GOP’s electoral victories in Virginia on Tuesday should cause Democrats to pump the brakes on Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan.

The upshot: Frustrated House leaders instead pressed their foot on the gas pedal, pledging to bring both the Senate-passed infrastructure package and social safety net bill to the floor.

“We’re gonna get ‘em done,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), a Pelosi ally, said of the pair of bills after leaving a 90-minute closed-door Democratic caucus meeting. “I think we’re together. I think there’s been a lot of progress. We’re gonna get it done.”

Scott Wong has the latest here.

A MESSAGE FROM CITI

Tackling the startup world’s gender, race and ethnic funding gap.

With our $200 million Impact Investment Fund we are seeking opportunities to invest in businesses that are led or owned by women and minority entrepreneurs, helping to create equitable access to venture capital funding.

LEADING THE DAY

Dems take on Manchin, make renewed push for family leave

House Democrats on Wednesday resurrected a long-sought paid family leave proposal as part of their social spending package in defiance of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

Manchin, whose vote is essential for passage of the bill in the evenly divided Senate, doubled down on his opposition and insisted the social spending package is the “wrong place” for the paid leave proposal.

But the push from House Democrats to revive paid leave is a signal that they are willing to put up a bigger fight over it, even while they’re desperately trying to nail down a deal as fast as possible.

“The reality is we need to pass both bills and that's what we're doing. Because this is what ultimately says to people we understand you're in pain. I think last night's elections were about people being in pain,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the Congressional Progressive Caucus leader.

from Cristina Marcos and Aris Folley.

ON THE TABLE

House, Senate Dems offer different approaches on SALT

House and Senate Democrats on Wednesday floated proposals on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction that take different approaches amid efforts by the lawmakers to finalize their social spending package.

Both proposals stop short of fully repealing the $10,000 cap on the SALT deduction created by Republicans' 2017 tax law, and are designed to not add to the deficit.

However, the two proposed measures otherwise have key differences. Naomi walks us through them here.

A MESSAGE FROM CITI

Tackling the startup world’s gender, race and ethnic funding gap.

With our $200 million Impact Investment Fund we are seeking opportunities to invest in businesses that are led or owned by women and minority entrepreneurs, helping to create equitable access to venture capital funding.

Good to Know

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S7zmQ_0cltHhDH00

The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday its first step toward paring back the support for financial markets it has deployed since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic roiled the economy last year.

Here’s what else we have our eye on:

  • U.S. private sector businesses beat market expectations by adding 571,000 workers in October, according to a Wednesday report released by payroll processor ADP.
  • President Biden has ramped up efforts to repair the U.S.-European Union trade relationship and form a united Western front against China with a recent deal to ease Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs.

That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and check out The Hill’s Finance page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you tomorrow.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Biden’s ‘Build Back’ bill is in worse shape than ever — hooray!

Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are no longer the only Democrats standing in the way of President Joe Biden’s spendapalooza “Build Back Better” bill: A pack of House Democrats are now on the record with doubts, demanding to see a Congressional Budget Office scoring of its costs and how far its tax hikes will go to offset them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Arizona Mirror

U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House cleared a $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill and took a major step toward passage of a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill late Friday, following months of wrangling between Democrats’ progressive and moderate wings. The votes marked a milestone in the marathon negotiations among members of the House […] The post U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Pramila Jayapal
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Gregory Meeks
Person
Jeff Bezos
Business Insider

Pelosi barrels ahead with chaotic House vote on Biden's infrastructure bill, setting up showdown with progressives threatening to sink it

Pelosi barreled ahead with plans to pass Biden's infrastructure bill on Friday. But progressives are threatening to tank it if it doesn't move alongside social spending plan. "Conservative Democrats are trying to tell my community that we should just shut up and accept a half deal," Rep. Bush wrote on Twitter.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Manchin deals major blow to Democratic efforts to include amnesty for illegal immigrants in spending bill

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Wednesday appeared to deal a potentially fatal blow to Democrats’ efforts to include amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants in the Democratic reconciliation – ruling out bypassing the Senate parliamentarian or passing amnesty without border security measures. Democrats are currently walking a legislative tightrope as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citi#Democratic#The Federal Reserve#Finance#Arisfolley#Democrats#Gop
The Independent

‘Caller ID blocked, I thought she was Manchin’: How Meghan Markle lobbied Congress for paid family leave

The reintroduction of paid family leave into the Democrat’s social welfare bill came amid a struggle between senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema and the progressive left – as well as the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. The British royal, according to accounts from at least two Republican senators on Wednesday, phoned to advocate for paid family leave among both parties in Congress as Democrats said that paid leave would in fact be put to the House Rules Committee for consideration. Democrat senator Kirsten Gilibrand told Politico she provided the Duchess with the phone numbers of her Republican colleagues...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Post

Manchin has no more excuses. It’s time to fix the filibuster.

For 10 months, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) refused to consider alteration of the Senate’s filibuster rule for legislation to protect voting rights. He insists there are 10 reasonable Republicans who can agree on a reform package. Whether he actually believes that or merely seeks to avoid tough votes that would put him at odds with his state’s conservative voters is unknown.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

House Republicans predict 2022 wave that ousts Pelosi after Va., NJ gov races

House Republicans celebrated GOP gains Tuesday in New Jersey and Virginia elections and said they point to a national wave in 2022 that ousts House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) predicted a midterm election landslide that rejects President Biden’s policies and sends Pelosi (D-Calif.) into retirement.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Gazette

Pelosi plays chicken with progressives in bid to pass Biden's stalled infrastructure bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill despite warnings from top liberal Democrats they will vote against it. Pelosi, a California Democrat, told reporters the $1.2 trillion bill that pays for roads, bridges, water projects, and broadband expansion is critical for the success of the economy and can no longer wait. The bill has languished since Senate passage over the summer due to protests from House liberals who want to pass the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan that will pay for a broad array of social welfare programs first.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

383K+
Followers
45K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy