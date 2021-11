Joan Prather, chair of the committee working on creating a splash pad for Stevensville, wants the public to know that the project is still ongoing. “We had hoped to break ground in August and have it completed by the second week in September,” said Prather. “However, there were some things we had to deliver to the state before they would give us a permit. So, we now have the engineering firm Professional Consultants, Inc. on board and they are going to have all that finished by the end of the year so that come spring, we will be ready to break ground and be up and running by summer of 2022.”

STEVENSVILLE, MT ・ 7 DAYS AGO