CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota To Receive $74M In Federal Funds To Protect, Conserve Wetland Habitat

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota will be getting $74 million in funding for the conservation and protection of wetland habitat and migratory birds....

minnesota.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Grant Money For Preventing Wolf Attacks Available To MN Livestock Producers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota livestock producers can now apply for additional grant money aimed at preventing wolf attacks. On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) announced that $60,000 in new money is available, with applications due on Jan. 24, 2022. It’s the fifth round of funding through the Wolf-Livestock Conflict Prevention Grants, which began in 2017. MDA says the grants provide reimbursement for approved practices that prevent wolves from attacking livestock, including guard animals, wolf-barriers and shelters. “Eligible producers must live within Minnesota’s wolf range, as designated by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, or on property determined by the Commissioner of Agriculture to be affected by wolf-livestock conflicts,” the MDA said in a release. Eighty percent of the project costs will be reimbursed by the grant. Grantees will be responsible for the remaining 20% of costs. For more information and to apply, click here.
MINNESOTA STATE
wisfarmer.com

Conservation partnerships help farmers, private landowners improve wetlands

OSHKOSH – In Wisconsin and elsewhere, wetlands are often misunderstood and under-appreciated. Found where land and water meet, wetlands provide countless benefits to wildlife, landscapes and communities. In Wisconsin, we’ve already lost half of our wetlands, and of the wetlands that remain in the state, 75 percent are owned by...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Drone data helps a Minnesota city conserve energy

Maintaining healthy, comfortable buildings can be expensive in Minnesota — especially during polar vortex events. Warren, a small city in Northern Minnesota, is offering an innovative public service: images that reveal building heat loss, captured by drones. For this episode of the Local Energy Rules Podcast, host John Farrell speaks...
MINNESOTA STATE
cbslocal.com

More Than 300 Minnesota Lakes And Streams Added To ‘Impaired Waters’ List

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More of Minnesota’s lakes and streams are reaching concerning levels of contamination, and it’s making swimming and fishing questionable in more places. New data from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) shows there are 305 new bodies of water that qualify as “impaired,” bringing the total number...
MINNESOTA STATE
cbslocal.com

Governor Walz Celebrates Opening Of Newly-Expanded 12.5-Mile Stretch Of Highway 14

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — Governor Tim Walz attended a celebration event Tuesday for a newly-opened 12.5-mile stretch of Highway 14 between Dodge Center and Owatonna. Highway 14 was expanded from two lanes to four lanes between Dodge Center and Owatonna to complete a continuous four-lane road between Mankato and Rochester. Walz...
cbslocal.com

Minnesota Marks End Of Veteran Homelessness In 13 Central Counties

MINNEAPOLIOS (WCCO) — During a week when all veterans are honored, Minnesota is marking a major milestone. On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz announced an end to veteran homelessness in 13 central Minnesota counties. The effort was possible because of strong partnerships between agencies, veterans groups and landlords. “I for one...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Tina Smith
mybasin.com

OREGON TO RECEIVE $422M IN FEDERAL FUNDING FOR HOUSING RECOVERY DUE TO WILDFIRES

Nov. 3, 2021 (SALEM, ORE.) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Nov. 1 announced it is approving the allocation of more than $422 million to Oregon in supplemental disaster assistance for housing recovery. The allocation for Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) and Mitigation (CDBG-MIT), a first for Oregon, will address long-term unmet recovery needs from the 2020 Labor Day wildfires.
OREGON STATE
Eureka Times-Standard

Proposal would expand Humboldt martens’ protected habitat

Conservation efforts for one of the region’s most vulnerable carnivore species have resulted in a proposed designation of more than one million acres in protected habitat space. As announced by the environmental nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is putting forward a proposal that, if...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii set to receive billions in federal funds as House passes $1T infrastructure bill

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Congress passed a historic $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Friday, state leaders said about $3 billion will be set aside for projects in Hawaii. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes federal funding to repair Hawaii’s roads and bridges, improve public transportation, and expand high-speed internet access...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wetlands#Federal Funds#Wcco#Red#Democrats
mprnews.org

What's behind Minnesota's COVID-19 spike?

Kris Ehresmann, infectious disease director for the Minnesota Department of Health, told MPR News host Cathy Wurzer Tuesday that COVID-19 cases are at elevated levels in part because people aren’t taking precautions. Masking and social distancing are not happening as frequently, she says, but the easy spread of the delta...
MINNESOTA STATE
lakecountystar.com

Wildlife habitat projects look for new funding as hunting licenses decline

National declines of hunting license sales and the need for additional wildlife conservation funding have prompted proposals to fill the fiscal gap, including one that’s stalled in Congress, despite bipartisan support. Hunting license sales have helped pay for federal and state wildlife conservation efforts for nearly a century, but declining...
ANIMALS
kfgo.com

Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Reports

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked deer hunters, duck hunters, grouse hunters and walleye anglers throughout the week. A complaint of hunter harassment is being investigated from the youth deer season. Lots of youth hunters reported seeing and shooting deer. CO Corey Sura (Baudette East) spent the week checking bird hunters,...
MINNESOTA STATE
wbrc.com

Gates installed on Alabama bat cave to protect habitat

ANNISTON, Ala. (AP) - Gates have been installed at the mouth of a cave in eastern Alabama to protect the habitat of two endangered species that live in the cavern. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says Weaver Cave near Anniston is an important home for gray bats and tricolored bats.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WLUC

Delta County Airport to receive $1.1M in federal US DOT funding

WASHINGTON (WLUC) - U.S. Senators Gary Peters (D-MI) and Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) Tuesday announced that the Department of Transportation (DOT) will be awarding $1,093,955 to Delta County Airport in Escanaba. This grant – which was made possible through the American Rescue Plan – will go towards improving airport safety and...
DELTA COUNTY, MI
staradvertiser.com

Hawaii to receive at least $2.8B in federal funding to support roads, bridges, internet access and new jobs

Hawaii will receive at least $2.8 billion in federal funding to repair roads and bridges, improve public transportation options and strengthen high-speed internet access in Native Hawaiian communities and across Hawaii. The funding is part of the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal that the U.S. House of Representatives voted to...
HAWAII STATE
CBS Chicago

$1.7 Billion Headed To Illinois To Replace Lead Water Service Lines, But How Will It Be Distributed — And Is It Really Enough?

CHICAGO (CBS) — A total of $1.7 billion is headed to Illinois to replace the network of lead pipes that have left many residents — Chicagoans in particular — drinking dangerous, lead-laced water. The CBS 2 Investigators have been uncovering the problem as part of our “Getting Hosed” series on bad water bills. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Monday, the funding comes through the federal infrastructure bill – which includes nearly $16 billion to replace lead service lines across the country. A good chunk of that money will be coming to Chicago, which has more lead pipes than any other...
CHICAGO, IL
defenders.org

Conservation Groups Unite to Protect Threatened Species in Colorado

Lawsuits filed against the Rio Grande National Forest’s New Land Management Plan. “Scientists are saying the Canada lynx population in the Rio Grande National Forest is in the ‘emergency room,’ but the Forest Service refuses to provide this species with the care it needs,” said Lauren McCain, senior policy analyst for Defenders of Wildlife. “It’s baffling that the Forest Service chose to weaken protections for lynx in the forest. They left us no option but to sue to help recover the species in the Southern Rockies.”
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy