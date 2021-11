Let the conspiracy theories begin! The Biden Administration announced that documents related to the Kennedy Assassination that were scheduled to be released will be delayed, due to the COVID pandemic. Every time something is withheld about the assassination, people accuse the government of hiding something. Most of the people involved in the investigation are deceased, so at this point is there anything more that could shed light on the death of John F. Kennedy? Ernie Brown sits in for Rick Roberts, and talks to WBAP’s Eric Bushman, who has investigated the assassination for 20 years and will release a new episode on his podcast devoted to the JFK investigation. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo in public domain)

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO