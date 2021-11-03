CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'Rust' camera crew member calls deadly shooting the result of a 'perfect storm'

Times and Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Rust" first camera assistant Lane Luper is speaking...

thetandd.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideedition.com

Woman Who Accidentally Ran Over Boy 44 Years Ago Says Alec Baldwin Is 'On a Journey' After Fatal Shooting

Maryann Gray is living with the shame and guilt of accidentally killing someone, just like Alec Baldwin. In 1977, Gray was driving down a narrow country road outside Oxford, Ohio, going the speed limit of 45 miles per hour. All of a sudden, she says she saw a pale flash and felt a bump. She had hit and killed an 8-year-old boy named Brian, who ran into the street to get the mail.
OXFORD, OH
IBTimes

Alec Baldwin Speaks On Camera For The First Time After 'Rust' Fatal Shooting

Alec Baldwin broke his silence and spoke on camera for the first time after the fatal shooting incident on the "Rust" set. The paparazzi spotted Baldwin in Vermont Saturday. It was the first time he addressed the issue on camera after he fired an inadvertently loaded prop gun on the "Rust" set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
imdb.com

Rust Crew Members Used Prop Guns For Target Practice Hours Before Fatal Shooting

Cast and crew members from the indie Western "Rust" continue to speak out about the working conditions and apparent negligence that caused the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and hospitalization of director Joel Souza, and the reality of the situation only becomes grimmer. An individual with knowledge of the set told The Wrap that the gun that killed Hutchins and injured Souza had been used for target practice and had been loaded with live ammunition that same morning by members of the film's crew.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ok Magazine

'Rust' Production Staffer Made T-Shirts To Ridicule Camera Crew Before Halyna Hutchins Was Killed In Accidental Shooting

New details have emerged regarding the unsettling atmosphere on the Rust set in the weeks before the Director of Photography was shot dead with a prop gun. Halyna Hutchins, 42, was working on the set when Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a fatal shot to her chest with a prop gun that was supposed to be loaded with blank rounds. The film’s director, Joel Souza, was also injured during the incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Perfect Storm#Gun Safety
Argus Press

‘Rust’ shooting is deadly reminder of gun safety importance

Did you ever notice the pilot of any commercial airliner inspecting wing flaps, tires, engines, etc., as part of pre-flight safety checks? Certainly the pilot understands that other qualified people have already given the airplane a thorough inspection replete with myriad checklists. Is the pilot’s work then redundant? Yes! However,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
98online.com

Alec Baldwin film shooting: Rust crew member in hospital for ‘multiple surgeries’ after spider bite

(From Yahoo! News) Another crew member who was working on the film Rust is in hospital, where doctors are fighting to save his arm following a spider bite. Jason Miller, a lamp operator and pipe rigger, was working to wind down production of the film after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was accidentally shot dead by Alec Baldwin on 21 October. According to a Just Giving page, Mr Miller was on the site of the Rust production in New Mexico when he was bitten by a brown recluse spider – a venomous spider that is native to North America. Within days, he experienced severe symptoms including necrosis of his arm and sepsis.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Rust
The Independent

Two injured after gang-related machine gun battle outside party

A gang of five men and one woman hit two innocent bystanders in a machine gun battle outside a party with hundreds of guests over a petty feud. Some 34 bullets were blasted when two rival groups of heavily armed gunmen opened fire at each other outside a private function in east London.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Crocodile Found With Partially-Eaten Body Of 15-Year-Old In Mouth 2 Days After Attacking Boy

A crocodile in India was found swimming in a river with the partially-eaten body of a boy, two days after the child was attacked by the reptile. According to local media reports, the forest, fire and police departments in the southern state of Karnataka were searching for the 15-year-old boy after he was attacked and dragged away by the crocodile into the Kali River on Sunday. As the search continued Tuesday, people found the crocodile with the teenager's corpse in its mouth, The Times of India reported.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Police officer tells court it wasn’t ‘safe’ to give medical aid to Ahmaud Arbery as he lay dying

The first officer to find Ahmaud Arbery has said that he didn’t try to give medical aid to the 25-year-old Black man as he lay dying after being shot because it wouldn’t have been “safe”. Three white men are on trial for the killing, including for murder and other crimes, after Mr Arbery was pursued and shot when he was jogging in a neighbourhood outside of Brunswick on the Georgia coast on 23 February 2020. Several jurors were visibly uncomfortable when Glynn County police Sergeant Sheila Ramos showed gruesome images she took after the killing. Ricky Minshew was a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy