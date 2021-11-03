CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's the Packers' first injury report of Week 8

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The loss of Aaron Rodgers to the COVID-19 reserve list dominated the day in Green Bay, but the Packers still have a game to play this week without their three-time MVP quarterback.

The team released its first injury report of Week 8 on Wednesday. Only six players were listed, but three were defensive linemen unable to practice. Dean Lowry (hamstring), Kingsley Keke (concussion) and Jack Heflin (illness) all missed practice on Wednesday. The Packers only have six defensive linemen on the 53-man roster, and three now have uncertain playing statuses for Sunday against the Chiefs.

Cornerback Kevin King, who has missed three straight games with a shoulder injury, practiced fully for the first time since the injury. So did tight end Josiah Deguara, who is nursing a finger injury. Backup offensive lineman Dennis Kelly was limited with a back injury.

The Packers also removed Kenny Clark, Rasul Douglas and Preston Smith from the injury report completely. All three played last week against the Cardinals.

Of course, the Packers’ injury report doesn’t include players on injured reserve or the PUP list. The team is hopeful to get back left tackle David Bakhtiari and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling this week.

Rodgers won’t play, but receiver Davante Adams could come off the COVID-19 reserve list and return to the field on Sunday.

The Chiefs listed 12 players on the first injury report of the week, but nine were full participants on Wednesday. Newcomer Dan Brown did not participate due to travel.

The Packers and Chiefs will provide official injury designations for players on the injury report on Friday.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

