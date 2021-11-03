Having trouble with iCloud Private Relay? You're not alone

Apple released macOS Monterey stable version last week. The new OS brings many features like SharePlay, Shortcuts for Mac, Focus mode, Quick Notes, Live Text, and much more. However, it seems that the stable version isn’t stable enough. Earlier today, we got a report that macOS Monterey was resulting in bricking of some older Macs and MacBooks. And now, according to a new report from MacRumors, macOS Monterey is also not handling app RAM usage very well. As per the report, apps on macOS Monterey are consuming high amounts of RAM, sometimes as big as 20GB of RAM.
