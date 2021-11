We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I don’t know one person who doesn’t grumble when wrestling their duvet cover onto their comforter. Even if you live with someone, it still never seems to be a simple task for two people, let alone one. Really, it’s all about lining up the corners and making sure they’re placed correctly so that the rest of the duvet shakes out smoothly — but why is that concept just so hard? Probably because it’s just as much a mental process as it is a physical one. Every time my duvet cover comes out of the dryer, I think, “Here we go again.” Then, I maturely avoid the process for a few days and sleep duvet cover-less. And when I’m finally up for the task, it seems like a full-on aerobic experience that I hope none of my NYC neighbors ever see through the window. Any fix to this flawed process is most welcome with me — and when I received Saatva’s Organic Percale Duvet Cover Set, my prayers were answered.

