Fed pulls back economic aid in face of rising uncertainties

The Biden administration’s green energy agenda never had the best interest of America’s wallets in mind, Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume argued on "Special Report." Hume: It looks to me as if this is an administration that was willing to sacrifice a lot on the altar of moving...
Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida conceded inflation is running at "much more than a moderate overshoot" of the central bank's 2% target. If the current pace continues into next year, that would not be considered "a policy success," he added. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida conceded Monday that inflation...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inequality can prevent the U.S. economy from reaching its potential, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday, and he underscored the Fed's commitment to reducing unemployment as broadly as possible, including among disadvantaged groups.
The US Federal Reserve warned in its semi-annual financial health check overnight that stress in China's real estate sector could pose "some risks" to the American financial system, pointing to the recent concerns surrounding China Evergrande Group, the world's most indebted property developer. In its latest Financial Stability Report, the...
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — President Sebastián Piñera was impeached Tuesday by the lower house of Chile's congress, setting up a trial in the nation's Senate over whether to remove him due to allegations he favored the sale of a family property while in office.
NEW YORK (AP) — Britta Larson, a shift leader at Half Price Books in Roseville, Minnesota, has been with the store for nearly 12 years but only recently thought about whether she wanted to join a union.
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Powerful businesses are urging Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to give up the country's long-standing resistance on key issues at this year's U.N. climate talks, arguing that Brazil can't afford to pass up the chance to use its vast natural wealth in the fight against global warming.
MOSCOW (AP) — Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit a new record Tuesday and new confirmed cases remained high two days after a nine-day work stoppage ended in most of the country's regions.
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. says that it's inviting the global community to visit now that the government has ended the ban on travelers from 33 countries.
The Fed moving too slowly in tightening monetary policy would jolt financial markets, said economist Mohamed El-Erian. While not a baseline case, the Fed risks slamming the economy back into recession, he said. El-Erian said months ago the Fed should already have been tightening policy to deal with inflationary pressures.
(Reuters) – St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard on Monday said he expects the Fed to raise interest rates twice in 2022 after it wraps up its bond-buying taper mid-year, though he said if needed the Fed could end the taper in the first quarter. “If inflation is...
A pair of senior Federal Reserve officials on Monday indicated the central bank could raise U.S. interest rates by the end of 2022 based on the rapid recovery of the economy and an extended bout of high inflation.
The chances are improving that Federal Reserve Gov. Lael Brainard will land the top job at the U.S. central bank, but current chief Jerome Powell still is the favorite, according to the latest odds in the betting market PredictIt.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Banks largely eased credit standards for businesses, commercial real estate investors and households in the third quarter of the year, as the U.S. economy weathered the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic, a Federal Reserve survey reported on Monday. The Fed’s Senior Loan Officer Survey, offering evidence...
(Reuters) - Silicon Valley-founded Cooley is continuing to add lawyers in the U.S. capital, bringing on a former Treasury Department official to expand its international trade group and expertise on matters involving the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). Bridget Reineking has joined Cooley’s Washington, D.C., office...
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbs modestly on Monday, after putting in the sharpest weekly fall since June 2020, as investors pivot toward the potential for a “global reopening” trade and digest U.S. House approval of a $1 trillion infrastructure spending bill.
Randal Quarles announced Monday that he will resign from the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors at the end of the year after completing a four-year term as its top bank regulator, opening up another vacancy on the Fed's influential board for President Joe Biden to fill.
