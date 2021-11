As noted in the offseason timeline post, options decisions – player, team, mutual – are typically due at some point within the first five days following the end of the World Series. Some player contracts specify a shorter time period. It’s a range. Moreover, the decisions can be made before they are “due,” so you will get a flurry of those decisions over the next few days (as well as trades related to those decisions, like today’s Tucker Barnhart deal).

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO