Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Phillies decline 2022 option

The Phillies declined Herrera's $11.5 million club option for 2022, but he'll remain with the team and is...

FanSided

This Phillies-Yankees trade proposal is absurd

Could the Phillies trade Aaron Nola to the Yankees for Joey Gallo?. Buckle up, Phillies fans, because the offseason just went from zero to sixty with this outrageous trade proposal. On Monday morning, NJ.com suggested that the New York Yankees should send Joey Gallo to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange...
MLB
97.3 ESPN

Phillies Bid Farewell to Knapp, Herrera, Four Others

The Phillies began a major overhaul of their roster on Friday. Six players were outrighted off of the 40-man roster. All six decided to elect free agency. They included some bigger names. The Phillies departing are catcher Andrew Knapp, outfielder Odubel Herrera, outfielder Travis Jankowski, pitcher Ramon Rosso, pitcher J.D....
MLB
FanSided

Could the Phillies sign this slugger with franchise connections?

Could the Philadelphia Phillies pry Kyle Schwarber away from the Boston Red Sox?. Red Sox slugger Kyle Schwarber has a mutual option for 2022, but the MLB hot stove is whispering that the power hitter could be headed for Philadelphia. The outfielder-turned-first baseman has been open about his love for...
MLB
inquirer.com

A $20 million free agent? Cheaper options to improve the Phillies in 2022

It’s an October baseball tradition that front offices of non-playoff teams study the clubs that advance deep in the postseason in search of adaptable roster-building strategies. Because it’s a copycat league, imitation is the best form of flattery, and all that stuff. In that spirit, then, Phillies president of baseball...
MLB
nbcsportsedge.com

MLB Team Roundup: Philadelphia Phillies

2021 Record: 82-80 Second place, NL East. Team ERA: 4.39 (19th in MLB) Team OPS: .726 (14th in MLB) While the Phillies missed the postseason for the 10th straight season, Bryce Harper did his part by launching 35 homers with a 1.044 OPS over 141 games. In doing so, he made a strong case for his second career NL MVP Award. Zack Wheeler was one of the best pitchers in baseball for the great majority of the season, posting a 2.78 ERA while leading the National League with 247 strikeouts and 213 1/3 innings. He’s one of the top candidates for the NL Cy Young Award. Ranger Suarez was the biggest surprise on the team this year, amassing a minuscule 1.36 ERA over 12 starts and 27 relief appearances. Rhys Hoskins had his best power production since he first broke into the majors, even though his season was cut short. J.T. Realmuto was once again one of the best catchers in the majors. Jean Segura enjoyed a nice season as Philadelphia’s regular second baseman. Brad Miller was a useful super utility player and Matt Vierling emerged as a name to watch for the future.
MLB
The Good Phight

Phillies make a slew of transactions

With free agency starting and decisions needing to be made, the Phillies are beginning to set their roster in anticipation of being able to have some turnover. The other day, we saw them decline options of Andrew McCutchen and Odubel Herrera. Yesterday, we saw some more. The first move saw...
MLB
philliesnation.com

7 Phillies become free agents

Seven players that appeared in games for the 2021 Philadelphia Phillies have been declared free agents. The 2021 season concluded Tuesday evening when the Atlanta Braves defeated the Houston Astros to capture the World Series title. The MLB Player’s Association subsequently announced Wednesday that 160 players have become free agents; including Freddy Galvis, Archie Bradley, Brad Miller, Matt Moore, Cam Bedrosian, Héctor Neris and Ian Kennedy.
NFL
The Good Phight

Build your perfect 2021-22 Phillies offseason

Earlier this offseason, I wrote my plan for the perfect offseason that I’d believe put the Phillies in a position to win the offseason and get ready for a playoff run. Some of you were okay with it, some of you scoffed (I took notes). Now, we give you the reins.
MLB
MLB

Phillies' Stott feasts in AFL action

PEORIA, Ariz. -- The Bryson Stott Show was on full display Tuesday afternoon. The 2019 Phillies first-rounder collected four hits while driving in four and scoring twice, and he also showed off his range and arm with a couple of nice plays at shortstop as his Peoria Javelinas beat the Mesa Solar Sox, 15-7. Stott tripled, doubled and singled twice in the first six innings before striking out and flying out to center field in his final two at-bats. He admitted that hitting for the cycle did creep into his mind.
PEORIA, AZ
FanSided

3 moves for Philadelphia Phillies this offseason

Another year, another disappointing finish for the Philadelphia Phillies. And yet, it should be a finish that they saw coming. The Phillies have faced the same problems for much of the past few years. The bullpen has been a disaster, the rotation has not had enough pieces, and the lineup is too reliant upon three players to produce. In reality, the fact that the Phillies managed to win 82 games speaks more to the struggles of the division than any progress made by the franchise.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Grading the Phillies’ Bench in 2022

In order to be eligible for a grade, the player must have appeared in 30 games and finished the season on the Phillies’ roster. Brad Miller: 140 G, .227/.321/.453, 20 HR, 49 RBI, 14 E’s. Grade: B+. Bamboo Brad gets a B+ for providing pop off the bench and for...
MLB

