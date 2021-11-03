Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Phillies decline 2022 option

2021 Record: 82-80 Second place, NL East. Team ERA: 4.39 (19th in MLB) Team OPS: .726 (14th in MLB) While the Phillies missed the postseason for the 10th straight season, Bryce Harper did his part by launching 35 homers with a 1.044 OPS over 141 games. In doing so, he made a strong case for his second career NL MVP Award. Zack Wheeler was one of the best pitchers in baseball for the great majority of the season, posting a 2.78 ERA while leading the National League with 247 strikeouts and 213 1/3 innings. He’s one of the top candidates for the NL Cy Young Award. Ranger Suarez was the biggest surprise on the team this year, amassing a minuscule 1.36 ERA over 12 starts and 27 relief appearances. Rhys Hoskins had his best power production since he first broke into the majors, even though his season was cut short. J.T. Realmuto was once again one of the best catchers in the majors. Jean Segura enjoyed a nice season as Philadelphia’s regular second baseman. Brad Miller was a useful super utility player and Matt Vierling emerged as a name to watch for the future.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO