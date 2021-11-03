CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turlock, CA

Family member allegedly told teen to leave crash that left Turlock man with brain injury

By Jose Fabian
FOX40
FOX40
 5 days ago

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — Turlock police arrested a 16-year-old and one of his family members in connection to a hit-and-run that left a man with a traumatic brain injury.

The Turlock Police Department said the teen allegedly hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Lander and East Glenwood avenues on Sept. 23, then left the scene.

A witness followed the teen and told him to go back to the scene, Turlock police reported.

Police said the teenage boy did return but then left again after a family member, identified as 36-year-old Rick Thomas, told him to leave.

Officers arrested the teenager on Oct. 12 in connection to the hit-and-run. Thomas was arrested the following day on suspicion of being an accessory to the crime.

Turlock police said it’s not known if the man who was injured will ever fully recover from his brain injury.

