‘I really think it’s going to be bad for basketball’: Big 12 Officials Coordinator Curtis Shaw gives officiating update ahead of 2021-2022 basketball season

By Landon Reinhardt
Kansas State Collegian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig 12 Coordinator of Men’s Basketball Officials Curtis Shaw shared during the men’s Big 12 Media Day in October that some revisions are coming to the way college basketball is officiated. The biggest news is officiating changes to three disputed modern offensive moves: the euro-step, the step-back and the spin...

