Video Games

Cupid Parasite out now on Nintendo Switch

By Daniel Alvarez
gamefreaks365.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelp five guys improve their love life in Idea Factory’s new romantic comedy otome Cupid Parasite. Less than a month after we talked about the addition of two more characters to Idea Factory’s new game here on Game Freaks 365, the Japanese firm revealed that Cupid Parasite – its new game...

gamefreaks365.com

noisypixel.net

Western Release of Cupid Parasite Requires Post-Launch Patch to Fix Unedited Dialogue and Grammar

Idea Factory International released a statement that details some issues with the western release of Cupid Parasite on November 2, 2021. The publisher has discovered an issue where edited text in part of Ryuki’s route and Raul’s has not been implemented. Further, other issues such as grammar and text-overflow have been found in the final build.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Cupid Parasite Reveals New Character Renders and Profiles Leading Up to Release

Publisher Idea Factory has shared new character profiles and renders for the upcoming comedic otome, Cupid Parasite. Apparently, there are gods in this game, so they are showcased below alongside some supporting characters. You can view the revealed character renders and their individual profiles below:. Additionally, the official Cupid Parasite...
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Pokémon Café ReMix is now available on Nintendo Switch and mobile

Pokémon Café ReMix is now available on Nintendo Switch, the iOS App Store and Google Play for mobile devices. Café ReMix is free-to-start, which means it features optional in-game purchases. In the game, players own a café where all your staff and customers are Pokémon. Café ReMix has you completing...
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis style controllers now available for Switch

Nintendo of America has restocked retro-style N64 and Genesis controllers that are available only to Nintendo Switch Online members. Nintendo of America gave fans something to cheer about when they revealed that their Switch-compatible Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis controllers are now available for Nintendo Switch Online members. Despite the fact that the first set of controls sold out in the blink of an eye, Nintendo announced via their Twitter account that they’ve restocked the store with these two controllers.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Nintendo's Switch Online + Expansion Pack trailer is now its most downvoted video ever

Nintendo's Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack overview trailer is now the most disliked video on Nintendo's YouTube channel ever. As spotted by our pals at VGC, with 104K downvotes (it was 103K when I started writing this) to just 17K likes, the Expansion Pack trailer took just a fortnight to eclipse that Metroid Prime: Federation Force trailer from E3 2015, which sports just 11K likes to an eyewatering 96K dislikes.
VIDEO GAMES
waytoomany.games

Review – Cupid Parasite

Romantic comedies take a lot of flack in the movie community, and yet they continue to fill theaters and generate blu-ray sales each and every season. The reason is that you don’t need to be innovative or drastically different as long as what you’re doing appeases the fanbase in the right way. When you look at visual novels that focus on romantic angles, there’s been this sort of overly dramatic focus in trying to break new ground and craft audacious scenarios. Fans like to look at Doki Doki Literature Club as an example of taking the game and flipping the meta to make a psychological tour de force that isn’t easily forgotten. But I prefer to think of certain games, especially otome titles, as an exercise in hamburgers.
MOVIES
gamefreaks365.com

Dollhouse is a first-person psychological horror game out now on PC and Switch

Get ready for a psychological horror adventure that will undoubtedly mark your life after playing it. Soedesco announced today that their first-person psychological horror game, Dollhouse, is now available on Nintendo’s Switch console and PC. In addition to the game’s release, Soedesco has released a new trailer that reflects the game’s gloom and film noir atmosphere. The game was released a couple of years ago for the PlayStation 4.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Nintendo’s Switch Online YouTube video is now the most disliked to date, beats Metroid Federation Force

When Nintendo announced that they were going to charge for the Switch Online “Expansion Pack” add-on I almost couldn’t believe it. I mean, it had to be a mistake? Adding value to Switch Online is something people have been asking for years. But then came the next stage of acceptance: okay maybe they’ll see the bad PR and reverse the decision to charge for it. Then came the next step: maybe they won’t charge very much, like $5 extra a year per sub? Nope. The expansion pack plan is $50 a year for an individual subscriber. Fans took to the Switch Online YouTube video to voice their dissent, and it’s only grown since then.
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Nintendo’s Switch Online N64 controllers out of stock until 2022

If you were hoping to snag one of Nintendo’s official N64 controllers for the Switch for Christmas, we’ve got some bad news for you. The Japanese gaming giant has confirmed that the retro gamepad is currently unavailable and isn’t expected to be restocked until sometime next year. The out-of-stock message...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

The Jackbox Party Pack 8 update out now on Switch

A new update has gone out for the Switch version of The Jackbox Party Pack 8. All of the games have seen improvements, additions, and fixes. Below are the full patch notes for the new update for The Jackbox Party Pack 8:. Drawful: Animate. New Featured Content episodes. Aesthetic improvements...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

1987 isometric puzzle game Head Over Heels out now on Switch

QUByte Interactive and Piko Interactive have teamed up to bring Head Over Heels to Switch. The game is an isometric puzzle game that was initially released on 8-bit home computers in 1987. The game stars two characters, Head and Heels, who have been locked inside of a foreboding castle. Players will have to use each character and their special abilities to solve puzzles escape their imprisonment. If that sounds interesting to you, take a look at the trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Death’s Gambit: Afterlife update out now on Switch, patch notes

A pretty huge update has made its way to the Switch version of Death’s Gambit: Afterlife. It comes with a massive amount of fixes, changes, improvements, and more. Below are the full patch notes for the new Death’s Gambit: Afterlife update:. Crash Fixes. Fortune Aura no longer crashes the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Nintendo Switch Has Now Sold 92.87 Million Units, And It's Catching The Wii

The Nintendo Switch has reached a grand total of 92.87 million hardware sales, Nintendo's latest financial report confirms. Nintendo reveals that it has shifted 8.28 million consoles between April and September 2021 (6.45 million of those being the original model, and 1.82 million being the Lite). Sales are still down year-on-year, however; Nintendo says that "last fiscal year, the March 2020 release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons prompted a significant increase in hardware and software sales, so compared to the same period of last year, unit sales have declined for both hardware and software."
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Demo Now Available on Nintendo Switch

A demo for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is now immediately available for the Nintendo Switch. Additionally, a demo for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of the game will appear sometime in the future. The demo will allow for players to experience a small section of the story, and explore the field. Players will also have the opportunity to take on sub-quests. [Thanks, Gamer!]
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Sega Genesis classic Gynoug coming to PS4, Xbox One, and Switch

Following the well-received Gleylancer launch comes Gynoug, a new challenge on modern consoles for retro gaming fans. Ratalaika Games has announced the return of another classic game from the 1990s. Following the successful release of Gleylancer, a game we featured, Ratalaika Games will release Gynoug. If you’re not familiar, it’s a 1991 classic shooter with a remastered version suited to modern times. The game was known as Wings of Wor in North America.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

The Pokémon Switch Lite Special Edition Is Out Now!

Good news for Pokémon fans, as the Pokémon Switch Lite Special Edition has launched today from Nintendo, named the Dialga and Palkia edition, the name coming from the legendary Pokémon of the upcoming games, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The release of this great special edition comes two weeks before...
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

When Is the Switch 2 Coming Out? Nintendo Gives Update on Next System

It seems there is unfortunate news for those eager to acquire the sequel to the Nintendo Switch. According to the Japanese videogame company, the Nintendo Switch 2 will not be coming any time soon, since it is still undergoing the planning phase and therefore far from close to making its debut.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun Aiko’s Choice expansion coming soon

Aiko’s Choice continues the narrative of the popular squad of assassins from Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun. Daedalic Entertainment and developer Mimimi Games have announced the release date for Aiko’s Choice, a standalone expansion to Mimimi Games’ critically acclaimed real-time tactics game Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun. Discover...
VIDEO GAMES

