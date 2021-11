The hotel segment’s recovery has not been swift and is not complete. Even a full recovery to pre-pandemic operations wouldn’t make this stock an obvious buy. Shares of travel-planning company Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) closed Tuesday's trading 10.2% lower, having fallen as far as 11.1% earlier in the day. The company reported third-quarter results early in the morning, and investors were not impressed by the reported figures.

STOCKS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO