CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

International Criminal Court to probe abuses in Venezuela

By JORGE RUEDA and JOSHUA GOODMAN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4acnAl_0clt8Jw100
Venezuela Protest Andreina Baduel wears a T-shirt that reads in Spanish "Justice and freedom" and holds a sign with pictures of people during a protest against political prisoners outside the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN), known as the Helicoide, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Nov 3, 2021. Andreina's father, former Defense Minister Raúl Isaías Baduel, died while in prison. The sign at right reads "Enough persecution!." (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) (Ariana Cubillos)

CARACAS, Venezuela — (AP) — The International Criminal Court is opening a formal investigation into allegations of torture and extrajudicial killings committed by Venezuelan security forces under President Nicolás Maduro’s rule, the first time a country in Latin America is facing scrutiny for possible crimes against humanity from the court.

The opening of the probe was announced Wednesday by ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan at the end of a three-day trip to Caracas.

Standing alongside Maduro, Khan said he was aware of the political “fault lines” and “geopolitical divisions” that exist in Venezuela. But he said his job was to uphold the principles of legality and the rule of law, not settle scores.

“I ask everybody now, as we move forward to this new stage, to give my office the space to do its work,” he said. “I will take a dim view of any efforts to politicize the independent work of my office.”

While Khan didn't outline the scope of the ICC's investigation, it follows a lengthy preliminary probe started in February 2018 — later backed by Canada and five Latin American governments opposed to Maduro — that focused on allegations of excessive force, arbitrary detention and torture by security forces during a crackdown on antigovernment protests in 2017.

Human rights groups and the U.S.-backed opposition immediately celebrated the decision. Since its creation two decades ago, the ICC has mostly focused on atrocities committed in Africa.

“This is a turning point,” said Jose Miguel Vivanco, the Americas director for Human Rights Watch. “Not only does it provide hope to the many victims of Maduro’s government but it also is a reality check that Maduro himself could be held accountable for crimes committed by his security forces and others with total impunity in the name of the Bolivarian revolution.”

It could be years before any criminal charges are presented as part of the ICC’s investigation.

Maduro said he disagreed with Khan's criteria in choosing to open the probe. But he expressed optimism that a three-page “letter of understanding” he signed with the prosecutor that would allow Venezuelan authorities to carry out their own proceedings in search of justice, something allowed under the Rome statute that created the ICC.

“I guarantee that in this new phase we will leave the noise to the side and get down to work so that, together, the truth can be found,” said Maduro.

Maduro’s government last year also asked the ICC to investigate the U.S. — which is not among the ICC’s 123 member states — for its policy of economic sanctions focused on removing Maduro. Venezuela considers the U.S. sanctions tantamount to “unlawful coercive measures” that have spelled poverty for millions of Venezuelans.

Khan's predecessor, Fatou Bensouda, had indicated there was a reasonable basis to conclude that crimes against humanity had been committed in Venezuela, echoing the findings of the U.N.’s own human rights council last year. But she left the decision to open any probe to her successor Khan, a British lawyer who took the reins of the ICC earlier this year.

—-

Goodman reported from Miami

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
IBTimes

ICC To Probe Possible Venezuela Rights Violations

The International Criminal Court will investigate whether crimes against humanity were committed during Venezuela's clampdown on anti-government protests in 2017, President Nicolas Maduro and ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said Wednesday. More than 100 people died as the security forces cracked down on the demonstrations sparked by the arrests of several...
POLITICS
BBC

ICC to probe Venezuela over alleged crimes against humanity

The International Criminal Court (ICC) will investigate whether crimes against humanity were committed during Venezuela's crackdown on anti-government protests in 2017. Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said the state respects the decision to investigate, but does not share it. More than 100 people died during the clampdown on protesters. The demonstrations...
AMERICAS
houstonmirror.com

Russia stands in solidarity with Venezuela against meddling in internal affairs: Lavrov

Moscow [Russia], November 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Moscow has expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan government that opposes any attempts from overseas to interfere in the Latin American nation's internal affairs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday. "We stand in solidarity with your government, with President Nicolas Maduro in his opposition...
POLITICS
AFP

Ortega under fire for Nicaragua election 'farce'

Nicaragua's longtime leader Daniel Ortega faced a torrent of international criticism Monday after he won a fourth straight presidential term in what critics described as a "farce" election with his political opponents jailed or exiled. Spain branded the vote "a farce against democracy," with seven would-be presidential challengers detained in Nicaragua since June and the five contenders Ortega did face dismissed by critics as regime loyalists.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolás Maduro
Person
Fatou Bensouda
american.edu

International Criminal Court Appoints Professor Claudio Grossman as Special Adviser

In late October 2021, International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan QC appointed American University Washington College of Law (AUWCL) Professor and Dean Emeritus Claudio Grossman to serve as one of his Special Advisers. Grossman is Professor of Law, Dean Emeritus, and the Raymond Geraldson Scholar for International and...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimes Against Humanity#Venezuelan#Icc#Latin American#Human Rights Watch
101 WIXX

Swiss set to drop criminal probe of VW emissions scandal

ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss federal prosecutors are set to drop a nearly five-year criminal investigation into Volkswagen’s diesel emissions scandal after concluding they did not have a strong enough case to file charges, they said on Tuesday. The Office of the Attorney General said it had informed the German carmaker...
CARS
The Independent

US ex-diplomat defends private mission to troubled Myanmar

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson acknowledges criticism of his humanitarian visit to Myanmar last week, but says he feels his trip was constructive.Richardson, also a former governor of New Mexico, is the most high-profile American to visit the Southeast Asian nation since its military seized power in February from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi He traveled there last week with three colleagues, his office said, to discuss delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, medical supplies and other public health needs.The U.S. government, along with a number of other Western nations, shuns Myanmar's military-installed government...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Rights groups urge Sudan army to free those detained in coup

Two leading international rights groups urged Sudan’s military in a joint statement Tuesday to release government officials, activists and others detained during the army's coup last month. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International also appealed for an end to “further arbitrary arrests” and the crackdown that has been taking place on anti-coup protests. This was the first time the two groups issued a joint statement; they had each separately appealed on Sudan s military to free those arrested during and after the coup.On Oct. 25, the Sudanese military seized power, dissolving the country’s transitional government and detaining more than...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Soleimani was killed because he crossed U.S. red line with attacks on troops and diplomats, says former Trump adviser Gen Keith Kellogg in new book, contradicting official line that he was planning 'imminent' strikes

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
MILITARY
Telegraph

Belarus threatens to open fire on Polish soldiers who caught them smuggling 250 migrants into EU

Belarusian troops threatened to open fire on Polish soldiers who caught them escorting 250 migrants across the border in a major escalation on the edge of the EU. The incident came as Vladimir Putin signed a deal with Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, that could hand Moscow control of Belarus's borders and give Mr Putin the power to flood Europe with more migrants.
POLITICS
bostonnews.net

China slammed by US after Chinese convicted of spying

WASHINGTON D.C.: A U.S. court has found a Chinese intelligence officer guilty for attempting to steal trade secrets from American aviation companies. Xu Yanjun was found guilty in U.S. federal courts of five counts involving economic espionage and stealing trade secrets. U.S. officials said Xu is a senior member of...
FOREIGN POLICY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
98K+
Followers
74K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy