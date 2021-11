This past weekend, October 29 to October 30, Crossroads Christian Church of Newburgh was host to their second annual “Freedom isn’t Free” event. The event is held in order to honor the sacrifice of veterans who have served the United States throughout the years. The church itself states “The Freedom Isn’t Free event celebrates and recognizes the commitment, dedication and sacrifices made by the millions of men and women who have selflessly answered the call to protect and defend our way of life.”

