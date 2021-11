Nico Roche jumping out of a plane? More social media posts from teams than anyone knows what to do with? Halloween festivities? It must be the off-season. As winter takes hold and there is no racing to be seen, cycling media outlets will narrow their focus even further on the bright lights of Twitter dot com, hoping to pick up some crumbs to keep the power on until the new year.

