EA Sports PGA Tour Release Pushed Out Of Spring

PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC. Splitgate flew under the radar for a long time until it gained traction following a record-shattering 10 million open beta downloads. The energized Halo-Portal hybrid is a true Cinderella story. Developer 1047 Games began its gradual rise to prominence in the relative safety of a Stanford University dorm room. We spoke and played with CEO Ian Proulx back in 2019, who voiced his goal of creating an accessible game that was hard to master. Three years later, Splitgate’s nuanced mechanics and arcade aesthetic have piqued the interest of casual gamers and professional esports athletes alike. Season 0 was just announced at Gamescom in light of 1047’s prior decision to indefinitely extend Splitgate’s open beta period. Once the backend is sorted, expect the game’s full launch to follow. | Our Impressions.
