EA Sports PGA Tour Release Pushed Out Of Spring

Another big free upgrade for the extreme sports biking game Descenders is live with Grand Tour, attending plenty of new goodies for all players. With this new update there's three whole new bike parks with Llangynog Freeride, Rival Falls, and Island Cakewalk. A new mission system to expand the challenges, each giving a unique objective for you. New rewards were added too with a bunch of new items to unlock. You also get new custom lobby options, so you can really set things up exactly how you want. Quite a big update then overall, nice to see they're still giving this quality game plenty of love two years after release.

