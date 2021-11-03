CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

EA Sports PGA Tour Release Pushed Out Of Spring

By Marcus Stewart
Game Informer Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEA Sports PGA Tour won’t be hitting the green next Spring as promised. EA has announced its upcoming return to golf will arrive at a later date. When exactly? That’s not entirely clear. EA Sports PGA Tour never had...

www.gameinformer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Francesco Molinari back to play on Pga Tour

The PGA Golf Tour from Bermuda travels to Mexico for the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, scheduled for November 4-7 in Riviera Maya, on the Caribbean coast of Yucatán. Where there is expectation for Francesco Molinari and Guido Migliozzi, both in the field of an event that is giving away a prize pool of 7,200,000 dollars.
GOLF
washingtontimesreporter.com

2021 Bermuda Championship odds, picks and PGA Tour predictions

The PGA Tour will head from Japan to Bermuda this week to visit Port Royal Golf Club for the 2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The first round begins Thursday as the 2021-2022 season continues. Below, we look at the 2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions to win.
GOLF
egmnow.com

Biomutant, PGA Tour 2K21, and Hunting Simulator 2 are free to play on Xbox

Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One owners can play three more games for free this weekend through the Free Play Days program. Until October 31st at 11:59 p.m. PT, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have free access to Biomutant, PGA Tour 2K21, and Hunting Simulator 2. To begin installing these games, head to the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store, enter the Gold member area, and scroll down to the Free Play Days Collection.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

EA's New PGA Tour Game Has Been Delayed

EA's new golf game, EA Sports PGA Tour, will not be released on time. The publisher said on Wednesday that EA Sports PGA Tour will not be out on schedule in Spring 2022. In a brief statement, EA said it will share more information about the game's launch plans in the months ahead. However, no explanation for the delay was provided.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#Open Championship#Marvel#Platinum Games#Overwatch 2#Diablo Iv#Ea Sports Pga Tour
kion546.com

PGA Tour heads from Japan to Bermuda in slow week for golf

The Bermuda Championship has the stage to itself in golf this week. The tournament usually is held opposite the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai. But that’s been canceled for the second straight year because of COVID-19 travel restrictions. The LPGA Tour is not playing its event in Taiwan. The European Tour and PGA Tour Champions are off this week. The Bermuda Championship doesn’t have much of a field. Patrick Reed is the only player from the top 25 in the world who will be at Port Royal. The winner gets an invitation to the Masters and full FedEx Cup points.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour FAIL to fill the field for Butterfield Bermuda Championship

The PGA Tour has failed to fill the 132-man field this week for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, with all alternate options being exhausted. After a series of ins and outs where players such as 2019 Bermuda Championship winner Brendan Todd, Cameron Young and Lucas Glover were among the first names to fall.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Pro with brain cancer on PGA Tour debut in Bermuda: 'It means a lot'

Whipping winds and high scores couldn’t bring down Brian Morris, not after he lived out his dream this week at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. In the PGA Tour field on a sponsor exemption, the head pro at Bermuda’s Ocean View Golf Course, who has been told he has stage IV brain cancer, hoped that he served as inspiration to those who watched him this week or have followed his journey.
GOLF
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Report: PGA Tour mulling restrictions to yardage, greens books

The PGA Tour is considering restricting players' use of yardage and green books and instead issuing committee approved yardage books, Golf Digest reported. The PGA Tour Advisory Council supported the changes to become effective on Jan. 1, 2022, according to a memo that Golf Digest obtained. "The Local Rule is...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
GamingOnLinux

The 'Grand Tour' update for extreme sports game Descenders is out

Another big free upgrade for the extreme sports biking game Descenders is live with Grand Tour, attending plenty of new goodies for all players. With this new update there's three whole new bike parks with Llangynog Freeride, Rival Falls, and Island Cakewalk. A new mission system to expand the challenges, each giving a unique objective for you. New rewards were added too with a bunch of new items to unlock. You also get new custom lobby options, so you can really set things up exactly how you want. Quite a big update then overall, nice to see they're still giving this quality game plenty of love two years after release.
VIDEO GAMES
chatsports.com

PGA Tour Champions releases 2022 schedule with record annual purse

The PGA Tour Championship announced on Tuesday its 2022 schedule. The calendar of events consists of 28 tournaments, including 25 in the regular season and three playoff events. There is one new tournament in the lineup, the ClubCorp Classic in Irving, Texas, April 22-24. There are also three international venues,...
IRVING, TX
Game Informer Online

Marvel's Midnight Suns Delayed To Second Half Of 2022

Firaxis has announced that its superhero strategy game, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, won’t make its March release window. The game requires some more polish, so it will instead launch during the back half of 2022. A more exact date was not provided. The studio tweeted a statement by creative director Jake...
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

League Of Legends Champion Jinx Added To Fortnite

League of Legends Champion Jinx is the latest skin soon to be added to Fortnite. Riot Games and Epic Games announced the team-up that brings Jinx to the battle royale today, and it marks the first time a League of Legends champion has ever been featured in a non-Riot game. Jinx will also be the main character in Netflix and Riot’s upcoming Arcane: League of Legends animated series, which premieres on November 6 at 10 p.m. EST on Netlflix and Twitch.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

EA Sports PGA Tour has been delayed to an unknown date

EA has announced a delay for the release of the publisher’s first golf game in six years, EA Sports PGA Tour. The delay announcement was kept rather short and sweet on the game’s official Twitter account. “We wanted to let you know that we are shifting the launch date of EA Sports PGA Tour. We’re excited to bring championship golf to you and will be providing more information on our launch plans in the coming months.”
VIDEO GAMES
raleighnews.net

Viktor Hovland excited for first PGA Tour title defense

A trip to the resorts around Cancun, Mexico, would be a welcome destination for pretty much anyone. For Viktor Hovland this week, there's something more to revel in besides the weather. The 24-year-old from Norway will make the first title defense of his PGA Tour career at the World Wide...
GOLF
Sports Illustrated

Ways the Champions Tour is a Lot Like the PGA Tour Used to Be

Harrison Frazar joins Golf Talk America hosts Frank Bassett and Timm Matthews to wonder: is there such a thing as too much data? Does today's data-driven PGA Tour professional have the personal relationships with fellow competitors that a Tour pro of 15 to 25 years ago did? What does the new Greg Norman venture mean to the PGA Tour and will we see a migration of players?
GOLF
cgmagonline.com

2K Sports Shows Interest In Acquiring FIFA Licence, Pushing Out EA

FIFA has begun to field offers for the licensing of its name in the wake of a contract stalemate with EA, and as EA prepares to move on, 2K Sports looks to move in. As EA files for a new trademark in the name EA Sports FC, as Polygon reports, FIFA looks to be taking their talents elsewhere.
FIFA
NJ.com

PGA Tour: Mayakoba Classic Predictions and Betting Offers

Our PGA Tour betting expert brings you his Mayakoba Classic predictions and best betting picks for the tournament which begins Thursday at the El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba in Riviera Maya, Mexico. One of the strongest fields of this year’s fall swing will tee it up in Mexico for...
GOLF
Game Informer Online

Introducing Game Informer Gold, An Ultra-Rare Gaming Collectible

Gold-foil covers. Uniquely numbered issues. High-gloss pages. This is Game Informer Gold: The same video game magazine you know and love printed on ridiculously high-quality paper. We've been working on making this high-end variant for over a year and are finally ready to reveal it. Each edition of Game Informer...
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Top 10 Shooters To Play Right Now

PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC. Splitgate flew under the radar for a long time until it gained traction following a record-shattering 10 million open beta downloads. The energized Halo-Portal hybrid is a true Cinderella story. Developer 1047 Games began its gradual rise to prominence in the relative safety of a Stanford University dorm room. We spoke and played with CEO Ian Proulx back in 2019, who voiced his goal of creating an accessible game that was hard to master. Three years later, Splitgate’s nuanced mechanics and arcade aesthetic have piqued the interest of casual gamers and professional esports athletes alike. Season 0 was just announced at Gamescom in light of 1047’s prior decision to indefinitely extend Splitgate’s open beta period. Once the backend is sorted, expect the game’s full launch to follow. | Our Impressions.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy