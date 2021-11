With another opportunity to make up ground in the West, Minnesota United travels north for a third and final meeting against the Vancouver Whitecaps. “We need to try and win the game,” Adrian Heath said before the team left. “If we come out of it with something, it sets us up nice for two games to go. We’ll be in the top seven, which is what we aimed at at the beginning of the season. Still in our own hands.” When the season began the expectation for this team, both internally and externally, was a top-four finish and a home playoff game.

MLS ・ 13 DAYS AGO