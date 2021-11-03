CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns and Odell Beckham Jr. at odds following trade deadline drama

By Cincy Jungle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns will be facing off for a key game in the AFC North, However, it...

The Spun

Dez Bryant Has 1 Team In Mind For Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Rips Odell Beckham Jr.

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
NFL
K945

Odell Beckham Jr. to the New Orleans Saints?

For those unaware, one of the most high-profile NFL players is now available. Will New Orleans land OBJ?. The situation between Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns seemingly came out of no where. Granted, stats-wise, OBJ has looked like a shell of his former self during his time in Cleveland. Still, a lot of his poor-production is due to his inability to stay on the field. Beckham has been sidelined continuously throughout his run with the Browns due to injuries, and that certainly has effected how his performance is being perceived. Still, even without the statistical dominance that we've came to expect from OBJ, there's still no denying that even in 2021, he is a prolific player and an undeniable playmaker.
NFL
The Spun

Sean Payton Has Telling Admission On Odell Beckham Jr.

If the New Orleans Saints are going to try to bring former Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. home, it won’t be through waivers. The former All-Pro wideout apparently has his eyes on the bayou, along with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. However, if Beckham is going to be a Saint head coach Sean Payton says the waiver wire won’t be the route.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Has Honest Message For Baker Mayfield

ESPN’s Dan Graziano has his doubts about Mayfield’s abilities. In particular, the ESPN analyst isn’t so sure Mayfield is capable of single-handedly winning games for the Browns. The former No. 1 overall pick is, at worst, an adept game-manager. Game-managers have won Super Bowls before, but it’s not super common.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The Seahawks’ true intentions on Odell Beckham Jr. move

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll offered up a cryptic response to the notion of the Seahawks claiming Odell Beckham Jr. off waivers, seemingly hinting that the team is thinking about making that move. Well, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler confirms Seattle has had internal conversations about bringing Beckham into the fold:
NFL
247Sports

NFL trade deadline: Green Bay Packers should pursue Odell Beckham Jr., according to CBS Sports

Odell Beckham Jr.’s career with the Cleveland Browns has largely been a disappointment, and the wide receiver has been phased out of the Cleveland Browns’ offense. In five games, Beckham has just 16 receptions for 226 yards (14.1 average) and no touchdowns. There has been speculation that the Browns could try to move Beckham ahead of the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline. Should they, could a team such as the Green Bay Packers become interested?
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Odell Beckham Jr. to the Chiefs?

After his future cut, could KC be a new home? Is he worth it? Yes, if is for around less than a million. He is around 66 PFF and Robinson can be cut with his 50 PFF. 237 yards and talent is much better than dropped balls by Drob. Of...
NFL
chatsports.com

Browns' Baker Mayfield Hasn't Spoken to Odell Beckham Jr. Since IG Video Drama

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield addressed the ongoing situation with Odell Beckham Jr. for the first time Wednesday. Speaking to reporters, Mayfield said he has yet to speak with Beckham since the wide receiver's father made posts on social media criticizing the Browns signal-caller. "He wants Odell to succeed. ......
NFL
brownszone.com

Browns releasing Odell Beckham Jr. after disappointing tenure, recent drama

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. won’t play again for the Browns. And he’ll be free to play elsewhere. The Browns will release Beckham, general manager Andrew Berry announced Friday morning. “After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we’ve determined that it is in the best interest...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Odell Beckham Jr. excused from practice by Browns

There’s always a little drama going on in the NFL. Well actually, there is usually a lot of drama going on in the NFL. According to Josina Anderson on Twitter, the Browns told wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr., that he was excused from practice today. Additionally, it is Anderson’s understanding that Beckham Jr. was ready to attend practice as usual.
NFL
thelines.com

Where Will Odell Beckham Jr. Land? Here Are The Odds

On Friday, the Browns informed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. that he’ll be released. Beckham requested to be traded numerous times this season, according to reports, and the first one came in the offseason while recuperating from a torn ACL — suffered against the Bengals in October 2020. Beckham recorded...
NFL
CBS Boston

Odell Beckham Jr. Wants To Play For Playoff Contender; Schefter Notes Revenge Factor With Patriots Could Be Appealing

BOSTON (CBS) — The most recent chapter of the Odell Beckham Jr. saga should be over by Tuesday, when a new chapter with a new team will begin. While Beckham’s next team can’t be known just yet, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that Beckham “wants to spend the rest of this season with a playoff contender and in a winning environment, where he believes he would be happy and productive.” Schefter didn’t name any teams that Beckham might have in mind, but he did interestingly drop this nugget into his story: “If Beckham is seeking immediate revenge against his former team,...
NFL

