Game Day Sammy Smackdown

Here’s a fancy-but-easy-to-make nibble to add to your holiday (or game day) spread – Angels on Horseback from Row 34 chef-owner, author and oyster expert Jeremy Sewall. Fresh from the pages of his latest collection of recipes, The Row 34 Cookbook: Stories and Recipes from a Neighborhood Oyster Bar, this tasty little number comes with its own secret sauce – a tried-and-true, tangy aïoli that you’ll want to use on everything. You can pick up a copy of the book (online or at any of the three Row 34 locations) for an oyster shucking how-to, or if you’re not up to opening them yourself, Sewall says it’s ok to use pre-shucked oysters.
