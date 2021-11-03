Game Day Sammy Smackdown

Boston Magazine’s annual Top 50 Restaurants issue is out and they’re celebrating the incredible talent in the city with exclusive, multi-course meals in their upcoming Taste Dinner Series. During November and December, you can enjoy dishes from some of the city’s most revered chefs at intimate dining experiences including a prix fixe full of handmade pasta courtesy of Douglass Williams at MIDA, a feast of local seafood and global flavors from chef Carl Dooley at Mooncusser Fish House, a dinner of sustainably-sourced farm-to-table fare from Charlie Foster at Woods Hill Pier 4 and an exploration of modern gastropub faves from chefs Kate and Trevor Smith of Thistle & Leek. Get a seat at some of the best of the best tables around town – ticket prices vary from venue to venue ($105-$135 per person). Take a peek at each specialty menu here and make sure to grab your tickets soon before the events sell out. Keep an eye on Boston Magazine’s website for more info on the December events.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO