CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Salma Hayek feels 'appreciative' of her motherhood experience

By Celebretainment
Brenham Banner-Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalma Hayek thinks having a child at 41 has made her more appreciative of motherhood. The 55-year-old actress has Valentina, 14, with her billionaire husband Francois-Henri Pinault, and she's explained the benefits of having a child later in life. She shared: "You appreciate it so much more because, by...

www.brenhambanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Salma Hayek's 14-Year-Old Daughter Walked The Eternals Red Carpet In A Saint Laurent Dress

Salma Hayek's version of Bring Your Daughter to Work Day is arguably a bit more exciting than your average office party. The Eternals actress invited her teenage daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, to walk the red carpet with her and the rest of the cast—including Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, and Lauren Ridloff—ahead of the much-anticipated world premiere in Los Angeles. The 14-year-old has clearly inherited her mother's sense of style: She stepped out in a ruffled black-and-white polka-dot mini-dress by Saint Laurent, while Hayek stunned in a plunging black-and-gold Gucci gown.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gemma Chan
Person
Richard Madden
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Salma Hayek
ComicBook

Samuel L. Jackson Called Out Salma Hayek for Keeping Her Eternals Role a Secret

Eternals is hitting theaters in November, and it will mark the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of many big stars. One such actor is Salma Hayek, who is known for Frida, Desperado, Dogma, and much more. She also recently starred in The Hitman's Bodyguard and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard with two other Marvel stars, Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Hayek revealed Jackson figured out her Marvel secret.
MOVIES
Variety

Halle Berry on Why Lena Waithe Told Her Not to Make Her Directing Debut With ‘Bruised’: ‘She Was Scared For Me’

Lena Waithe admitted at last night’s 27th annual Elle Women in Hollywood event that she tried to convince Halle Berry not to make her directorial debut with the upcoming feature “Bruised” because she was worried that the Oscar winner was taking on too much at once. “I told her to think long and hard about it before she made that decision,” Waithe said while presenting Berry with her Elle honor. “When she came back to me a few weeks later, she told me she understood why I was scared — because I love her and I wanted to protect her....
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Salma Hayek’s Daughter Valentina: Meet The ‘Eternals’ Stars Sweet 14-Year-Old

The Emmy-award winner’s teenage daughter joined the actress on the red carpet for the premiere of her Marvel debut. Find out more about Salma Hayek’s daughter here!. Salma Hayek, 55, was one of many stars from Marvel’s latest movie Eternals to bring her daughter to the red carpet premiere of the superhero flick! The 14-year-old Valentina Paloma Pinault looked just like a younger version of her mom, as they posed for photos! Prior to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Salma has had an incredibly accomplished career in movies and TV. Salma has played comedic roles like in 30 Rock and Grown-Ups, but she’s also taken on plenty of serious dramas as well, like when she played renowned artist Frida Kahlo in the 2002 movie Frida, which earned her an Academy Award nomination.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherhood#Guardian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Salma Hayek wows in plunging sequin gown after revealing 'naughty and illegal' habit

Salma Hayek was every bit the glamorous Hollywood siren as she stepped out with her husband for a red carpet event this week. The photogenic couple stole the show as they arrived for the tenth annual Art + Film Gala with Salma looking incredible in a plunging sequin gown that faded from hot pink to black. She accessorized with the most incredible diamond necklace and carried a small purple clutch.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Salma Hayek’s Husband: Everything to Know About Francois-Henri Pinault & Their 12 Year Marriage

Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault have been married since 2009 and share 14-year-old daughter Valentina together. Find out more about him here. Salma Hayek, 55, and her husband Francois-Henri Pinault, 59, often make headlines for their loving marriage. Since they exchanged vows in 2009, they haven’t been shy about sharing their adoration for each other in sweet pics and messages on social media, and often attend events together, looking more in love than ever. Although Salma is living as a successful actress, it turns out Francois-Henri is just as impressive with his career and background.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Evening Star

Salma Hayek is 'grateful' Eternals is her first superhero movie

Salma Hayek is "so grateful" she didn't land a superhero role until 'Eternals'. The 55-year-old actress - who plays Ajak in the new Marvel blockbuster - described the part as "an honour" and admitted being cast in the movie means more because she has been passed on for so many opportunities in the past.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy