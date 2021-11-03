Despite setback, Panthers look to advance to playoffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — House investigators have issued subpoenas to 10 more former officials who worked for Donald Trump at the end of his presidency, an effort to find out more about what the president was doing and saying as his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a bid to overturn his defeat.
NFL star Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday that he takes "full responsibility" for his misleading comments about his vaccination status. The Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed last week that he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and has faced heavy criticism for saying in August that he was "immunized." "I shared...
Pfizer-BioNTech asked the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday for emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 booster shot for everyone ages 18 and up, a ruling the company has been angling for for several months. Pfizer’s request will be considered by the FDA, which will make a final decision in...
Rep. Paul Gosar 's (R-Ariz.) sister said Tuesday that other lawmakers do not hold her brother accountable after he tweeted a video earlier this week that depicted violence against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and President Biden . "I have proximity to this sociopath who has been elected from a very...
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced Tuesday that he will not run for Senate in 2022, delivering a blow to Republicans' chances of regaining control of the chamber. Sununu, during a news conference in Concord, said he instead would seek a fourth two-year term as governor. "My responsibility is not...
(CNN) — The Biden administration announced a new set of immediate and short-term actions Tuesday aimed at alleviating supply chain issues at the nation's ports, waterways and freight networks as the administration takes steps to implement the newly passed, but not yet signed, bipartisan infrastructure bill. The goals and actions,...
NEW YORK (AP) — At least 13 former Trump administration officials violated the law by intermingling campaigning with their official government duties, according to a new federal investigation released Tuesday. The report from the Office of Special Counsel says the officials broke the law without consequence and with the administration’s...
Travis Scott and the organizers of the Astroworld music festival should have stopped the event when they realized members of the crowd were in danger, Houston's fire chief said in a new interview Tuesday. Eight people were killed, including two teenagers, when a crowd surged toward the stage. "Absolutely. Look:...
Washington — After voting in favor of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Friday, Republican Congressman Fred Upton of Michigan received a threatening voicemail in which the caller repeatedly called him a "traitor" and said he hopes the congressman, his family and staff all die. The voicemail, provided by...
